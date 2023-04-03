Sketchy new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 mockup envisions massive cover screen





Compared to the competition, it's arguably one of the key weaknesses, as Motorola's third-gen reimagined Razr , for instance, rocks a significantly larger and more useful 2.7-inch cover display. Incredibly enough, there appears to be another Razr edition in the pipeline with an even bigger second screen, but hardcore Samsung fans may not have that much to worry about after all.





That's because the number one global smartphone manufacturer (and number one foldable vendor ) is unsurprisingly preparing a huge upgrade of its own in that crucial department for the next-gen Galaxy Z Flip 5, expected for quite some time now and depicted today by one of the most reputable sources of Samsung-related information on the interwebs.

That's a lot of (external) screen real estate





Unfortunately, SamMobile is not exactly specialized in producing high-quality renders of unreleased and unannounced devices, so instead of that, what we're looking at today is a barebones Galaxy Z Flip 5 design mockup... that nonetheless does a decent enough job to get its point across.

















But now that SamMobile's presumably independent sources have apparently "confirmed" that the newer concept is "pretty spot on", we're officially ready to get excited. No, the Z Flip 5 external screen will reportedly not be split in two separate sections after all, instead getting a decidedly unconventional and undeniably groovy shape and sitting "somewhere between" 3 and 4 inches in size.









It's probably too early to zero in on a number, but prolific Twitter leaker Ice Universe did mention 3.4 inches not that long ago together with a 1:1 aspect ratio that may not prove 100 percent accurate.

What else do we know about the Galaxy Z Flip 5?





Well, Ice Universe took care of answering that question pretty neatly a couple of weeks back too, recapping a few little nuggets of information rumored over the past few months.





Like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , the Z Flip 5 is widely expected to adopt a "water droplet" hinge that should help make the foldable a bit thinner and a lot more elegant when closed, eliminating the still-noticeable gap between the two parts of the Z Flip 4's primary screen.









Said primary screen is also likely to feature smaller bezels, but that doesn't mean Samsung will neglect under-the-hood improvements to focus entirely on further refining an already beautiful design.









Even in the absence of other details, like battery capacity or camera capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is without a doubt a mighty future contender for the title of best foldable phone in the world. Priced competitively, it will most definitely be the most popular such model the next holiday season.