Opinions on the Galaxy S26 Ultra are split right down the middle
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is proving to be a contentious upgrade to last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra.
0comments
One of the Galaxy S26 Ultra models that got reviewed early. | Image by Sam Zone
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is trying out some new upgrades, including one that has never been seen before on any smartphone. However, opinions on the upcoming Samsung flagship are split right down the middle, with many saying that the phone is bland and still isn’t doing enough to warrant interest.
A Galaxy S26 Ultra got unboxed early, giving everyone a clear look at what the phone will be like when it becomes officially available next month. In a poll asking for your opinions on the phone, just a little over 50 percent of you said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks great, a sentiment that I personally agree with as well.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is a tricky phone to rate just yet, it has both ups and downs, and some of the downs might be dealbreakers for some.
For example, though the new privacy display is great, Samsung has allegedly limited the brightness on the S26 Ultra to compensate for still using the same 5,000 mAh battery. And though the phone now has 60W of wired charging speeds, the battery is worse on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and will last even fewer years than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
To my mind, the phone still manages to do enough right to make it a worthwhile upgrade. For the longest time, I thought that the Galaxy S26 Ultra looked very outdated, but I’ve come around to the design after seeing it in much more detail in the early reviews that are popping up.
Perhaps more importantly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be a fun phone in an industry full of boring and marginal annual upgrades. And that, for me, is perhaps the best upgrade we’ve had in years.
Galaxy S26 Ultra, both great and bland
A Galaxy S26 Ultra got unboxed early, giving everyone a clear look at what the phone will be like when it becomes officially available next month. In a poll asking for your opinions on the phone, just a little over 50 percent of you said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks great, a sentiment that I personally agree with as well.
Meanwhile, almost 31 percent of respondents said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra looked bland. Lastly, around 19 percent of voters revealed that they were still unsure about the phone and would only lean to one side of the fence after more thorough reviews come out. Where do you find yourself in this debate?
Has the Galaxy S26 Ultra made a good first impression on you?
A phone of ups and downs
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra next to a Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image by Sam Zone
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is a tricky phone to rate just yet, it has both ups and downs, and some of the downs might be dealbreakers for some.
Recommended For You
Not to mention the whole Snapdragon vs Exynos debate that has opened up again, it makes perfect sense why opinions on the Galaxy S26 Ultra are divided.
The positives still outweigh the negatives
To my mind, the phone still manages to do enough right to make it a worthwhile upgrade. For the longest time, I thought that the Galaxy S26 Ultra looked very outdated, but I’ve come around to the design after seeing it in much more detail in the early reviews that are popping up.
Perhaps more importantly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be a fun phone in an industry full of boring and marginal annual upgrades. And that, for me, is perhaps the best upgrade we’ve had in years.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: