The feature-packed Fitbit Sense 2 is heavily discounted for Prime Day

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The feature-packed Fitbit Sense 2 is heavily discounted for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing! We're seeing plenty of Prime Day smartwatch deals, letting you grab a new awesome wearable for less. And this sweet offer on the Fitbit Sense 2 is one of them.

Right now, Fitbit's first smartwatch after its acquisition from Google is discounted by $70 on Amazon, bringing the price to under $180. This discount turns the timepiece into an awesome choice for someone on a budget.

Fitbit Sense 2: Save $70 during Prime Day!

Get the Fitbit Sense 2 on Amazon during Prime Day and save $70 on this capable and pretty affordable smartwatch. This device is full of features and is a real bargain at its current price. Act fast and snag one for less while you can!
$70 off (28%)
$179 95
$249 95
Buy at Amazon


Being a true Fitbit smartwatch, the Sense 2 is loaded with health-tracking features. It offers stress detection, SpO2 measuring, ECG, and heart-rate tracking, among a plethora of other functionalities. In addition, it gives a Daily Readiness Score and supports 40+ exercise modes.

Upon release, the watch didn't have Google apps on board, but now, it supports Google Maps and Google Wallet. Moreover, it works with Amazon Alexa, has smart notifications, and gives reports about the weather. Amazon is also throwing in a free Fitbit Premium membership for six months with your purchase, allowing you to enjoy the full capabilities of the Fitbit app.

Another key selling point is the Fitbit Sense 2's battery life. The watch delivers up to six days of usage on a single charge. In comparison, premium smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch Series 9 can only last up to a day and a half. Of course, using your Fitbit Sense 2 with the always-on display feature enabled, you'll have to charge it sooner.

So, yeah! While not quite on the level of the best smartwatches on the market, the Fitbit Sense 2 still holds its own, offering plenty of features at a way more affordable price. Therefore, we suggest getting this wearable now while it's sweetly discounted for Prime Day if you want a feature-packed timepiece with reliable battery life at a lower cost.
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

