The feature-packed Fitbit Sense 2 is heavily discounted for Prime Day

Being a true Fitbit smartwatch, the Sense 2 is loaded with health-tracking features. It offers stress detection, SpO2 measuring, ECG, and heart-rate tracking, among a plethora of other functionalities. In addition, it gives a Daily Readiness Score and supports 40+ exercise modes.Upon release, the watch didn't have Google apps on board, but now, it supports Google Maps and Google Wallet. Moreover, it works with Amazon Alexa, has smart notifications, and gives reports about the weather. Amazon is also throwing in a free Fitbit Premium membership for six months with your purchase, allowing you to enjoy the full capabilities of the Fitbit app.Another key selling point is the Fitbit Sense 2's battery life. The watch delivers up to six days of usage on a single charge. In comparison, premium smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch Series 9 can only last up to a day and a half. Of course, using your Fitbit Sense 2 with the always-on display feature enabled, you'll have to charge it sooner.So, yeah! While not quite on the level of the best smartwatches on the market , the Fitbit Sense 2 still holds its own, offering plenty of features at a way more affordable price. Therefore, we suggest getting this wearable now while it's sweetly discounted for Prime Day if you want a feature-packed timepiece with reliable battery life at a lower cost.