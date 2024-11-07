Hot new Fitbit Charge 6 deal makes the best fitness tracker out there as cheap as it's ever been

Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Fitbit Charge 6
As much as I generally like and desperately try to be objective in my tech news and especially my tech deals coverage, there's really no question that the Fitbit Charge 6 is the greatest fitness tracker most people can buy this holiday season. As you can imagine therefore, it brings me great joy today to tell you that this amazingly feature-packed and reasonably good-looking wearable device is already deeply discounted.

Technically, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 are still several weeks away at the time of this writing, but in my humble opinion, the chances of seeing the Charge 6 marked down by more than $60 at any major US retailer in the near future are slimmer than Bronny James winning the NBA MVP title this season.

Fitbit Charge 6

Premium Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, YouTube Music Controls, Google Maps, Google Wallet, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Color Touchscreen, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options, 6-Month Fitbit Premium Membership Included
$60 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Released a little over a year ago at a recommended price of $159.95, the Google Maps and Google Wallet-supporting wearable is essentially as affordable as it's ever been right now and possibly as affordable as it will ever be, at least until its inevitable sequel comes out.

Yes, we do expect Google to release an even better Charge 7 eventually as the Fitbit brand has recently been confirmed to live on, at least outside the smartwatch space. But that's also highly unlikely to happen anytime soon, so if you can't afford a full-blown smartwatch for Christmas or simply prefer lower-cost activity trackers, you should probably take advantage of this killer new Amazon deal.

While our comprehensive Fitbit Charge 6 review last year did find a few GPS tracking issues, it's undeniably amazing that this bad boy comes with that feature as standard at its freshly reduced price, not to mention the outstanding 7-day battery life rating that more or less holds up in real-life use, the always handy heart rate sensor, excellent sleep tracking technology, top-notch water resistance, and remarkably large, sharp, and colorful AMOLED touchscreen.

This exact same promotion has been available a couple of times before, but unlike during Prime Day sales events, for instance, you obviously don't need a special subscription or anything else of that sort to save a whopping 60 bucks just in time for possibly the most financially stressful period of the year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

