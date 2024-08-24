Motorola's high-class Edge+ (2023) remains a gem at $300 off on Amazon
Flagship Android phones often cost an arm and a leg, but Motorola's Edge+ (2023) remains at the price of a mid-ranger. That's right, Amazon is still selling the model at an awesome $300 discount, making it an absolute bargain for fans.
With its 6.7-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rates, the Google feels quite similar to the Moto option. Then again, we shouldn't overlook the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance on the latter, though, which is undoubtedly more powerful than the Tensor G2.
The Edge+ (2023) certainly can't beat options like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it has a lot to offer nonetheless. It sports a large 6.67-inch pOLED display with blazing-fast 165Hz max refresh rates, giving you plenty of screen real estate to enjoy and an ultra-smooth scrolling experience.
Then you have the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood for solid performance, especially for its current asking price. Granted, it's not as impressive on the camera front as some other options. However, it still takes pretty good-looking photos with its triple rear camera, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and a 12MP 2X telephoto lens.
Let's not forget that this Motorola option has solid IP68 protection, a large 5,100mAh battery, and 68W fast wired charging speeds. Indeed, it brings a lot to the table to deserve your investment of about $500. But is it the only option in that price range? It appears not.
The Pixel alternative you should check out
The Pixel 7 Pro is one of the main Motorola phone rivals. This one is usually even pricier than the Edge+ (2023), but with two successors already out, we're seeing some pretty awesome discounts, like this one. Amazon now offers the 256GB Google Pixel phone for 55% off its price tag. In other words, you save $550 on the model in Hazel.
What makes it better than the Motorola, aside from the uber-awesome markdown? Well, this handset has a top-class camera performance. It sports a triple camera on its back with a 50MP main sensor, plus a refined 48MP telephoto lens instead of 12MP, giving you an enhanced zoom performance.
As a final note, while both Android phones have the same three years of OS updates, you can expect those to arrive much earlier on the Pixel 7 Pro. Don't forget to check other major differences via our Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Motorola Edge+ (2023) review. And know this: both options offer immense value at their current price!
