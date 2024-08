Motorola's high-class Edge+ (2023) remains a gem at $300 off on Amazon

Save $300 on the Edge+ (2023) at Amazon Amazon keeps selling the Edge+ (2023) at its best price! The smartphone is still $300 cheaper, providing great value for money. Don't miss out on this offer if you still haven't taken advantage. $300 off (38%) Buy at Amazon

Flagship Android phones often cost an arm and a leg, but Motorola's Edge+ (2023) remains at the price of a mid-ranger. That's right, Amazon is still selling the model at an awesome $300 discount, making it an absolute bargain for fans.Does the $300 discount sound familiar? No wonder; it's been coming and going since last month's Prime Day. But we don't need deals to be unique and unparalleled to be awesome, and the ~$800 Motorola phone is attractive at 38% off.The Edge+ (2023) certainly can't beat options like the Galaxy S24 Ultra , but it has a lot to offer nonetheless. It sports a large 6.67-inch pOLED display with blazing-fast 165Hz max refresh rates, giving you plenty of screen real estate to enjoy and an ultra-smooth scrolling experience.Then you have the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood for solid performance, especially for its current asking price. Granted, it's not as impressive on the camera front as some other options. However, it still takes pretty good-looking photos with its triple rear camera, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and a 12MP 2X telephoto lens.Let's not forget that this Motorola option has solid IP68 protection, a large 5,100mAh battery, and 68W fast wired charging speeds. Indeed, it brings a lot to the table to deserve your investment of about $500. But is it the only option in that price range? It appears not.Theis one of the mainrivals. This one is usually even pricier than the Edge+ (2023), but with two successors already out, we're seeing some pretty awesome discounts, like this one. Amazon now offers the 256GB Google Pixel phone for 55% off its price tag. In other words, you save $550 on the model in Hazel.What makes it better than the Motorola, aside from the uber-awesome markdown? Well, this handset has a top-class camera performance. It sports a triple camera on its back with a 50MP main sensor, plus a refined 48MP telephoto lens instead of 12MP, giving you an enhanced zoom performance.With its 6.7-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rates, the Google feels quite similar to the Moto option. Then again, we shouldn't overlook the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance on the latter, though, which is undoubtedly more powerful than the Tensor G2.As a final note, while bothhave the same three years of OS updates, you can expect those to arrive much earlier on the. Don't forget to check other major differences via our Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Motorola Edge+ (2023) review . And know this: both options offer immense value at their current price!