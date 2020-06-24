One of the best Disney+ deals is back with a bang just in time for Hamilton premiere
The special holiday offer that initially expired on January 31 is back on for an undoubtedly limited time, once again allowing Chromebook users in the US to get three months of unlimited Disney+ access at no extra charge. If you don't own a Chrome OS-powered laptop just yet, you can buy one for as little as $179, although if you have some extra money to spare, you might want to consider the incredibly well-reviewed $279 Lenovo Chromebook Duet with a versatile 2-in-1 design.
Other great options include the $299 Samsung Chromebook 4+, $349 Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Chromebook, $529 Samsung Chromebook Plus (V2), and of course, the $649 Google Pixelbook Go. The search giant's Pixel Slate is also eligible for this promotion, but we'd hardly recommend purchasing that thing at a big discount anymore, let alone its $799 and up list price.
Whatever you may end up choosing (or already owning), you should have no problem procuring your individual promo code and redeeming it in the "monthly subscription" box of your newly created Disney+ account. Keep in mind that the deal is aimed squarely at all-new Disney+ subscribers, and at the end of your free 90 days, you will be automatically charged $6.99 a month if you continue using the service.