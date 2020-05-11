The affordable Lenovo Chromebook Duet detachable tablet can now be ordered online
The detachable was first unveiled during the CES and is an entry-level slate out and out.
It sports a 400 nits 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920x1,200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10.
The Chromebook Duet is pretty lightweight and with the keyboard removed, it has a pretty slim profile, making it ultraportable.
The 2-in-1 device is driven by a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and an ARM G72 MP3 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. It has only got one port, a USB-C connector for connecting accessories and charging. In the box, you will also find a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm Audio Jack. The tablet can also work with a USI pen, but you will have to buy it on your own.
The Chromebook Duet comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front sensor. It can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and takes just 8 seconds to boot.
The tablet is also compatible with Microsoft Office Suite. Since it runs Chrome OS, you will, of course, have access to the Play store and the Chrome browser. Google has lately been fine-tuning Chrome OS for tablets, so the user experience is likely to be pretty good.
This is no groundbreaking stuff, but we have saved the best for the last. The Chromebook Duet starts at $279, with the detachable keyboard included and this is its real appeal. Sure, it probably cannot do the heavy lifting, but it could be an affordable option for students and employees who don’t do resource-intensive work.
The Chromebook Duet can now be ordered at Lenovo’s own website as well as Best Buy. It’s also coming to Walmart soon.