iOS Android Apps Music

Hamilton is coming to Disney+ over a year earlier than expected

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 12, 2020, 11:16 PM
Hamilton is coming to Disney+ over a year earlier than expected
The Disney+ streaming video service already has over 50 million subscribers and it just launched in November. Verizon is giving its unlimited subscribers a free year of service and existing Hotstar customers in India also can view the service for a limited time without paying for it. With adults and children stuck at home, Disney+ is a good streaming service to have as parents and their kids can watch movies, television shows, and animated fare together.

The movie of the musical that shook up Broadway comes to Disney+ on July 3rd


In March, Disney+ listed the hit sequel Frozen II three months earlier than expected to give a boost to the platform. The continuing adventures of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff were added to Disney+ just in time to give subscribers a distraction from the pandemic. Now it is the adults' turn to be rewarded; Disney was originally going to have the Hamilton movie premiere in movie theaters on October 15th, 2021. Instead, it will make its Disney+ debut on July 3rd. The Broadway show that broke all of the rules will be streamed in movie form and it will star the original cast including the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (yes, it's Alvie from House).

The film was shot over three performances on Broadway back in July 2016. Miranda, who portrays Alexander Hamilton in the show, praised the film's director. He says that Tommy Kail has "basically given everyone at home the best seat in the house. And it’s a thrilling experience. He really threads the needle between the cinematic closeups and widening out and seeing the show from the center aisle of the Richard Rodgers Theatre."


Disney has timed the release of the film on its streaming platform so that viewers can see the musical about America's fight for Independence right when the country is celebrating Independence Day. "Watching it brings me right back there with that incredible once in a lifetime company," Miranda said today, "and I just can’t wait for you to see it."

With its hip hop score, Hamilton became such a smash on Broadway that getting tickets to the show was impossible, not to mention pricey. Last year the average paid ticket during a non-holiday week ran from $270 to $310. Premium-priced seats can cost as much as $849.


Disney+ is free for a week. Once that trial period is over, it will cost you $6.99 a month or $69.99 for a year. Up to ten different devices can be registered on an account with as many as four able to use the service simultaneously. Those of you who grew up watching The Disney Channel can take a trip down memory lane with DuckTales, That's So Raven, Lizzie McGuire and more. Star Wars and Marvel movies are available as are Pixar classics like Toy Story. If you're looking for something light to watch with your kids, we'd suggest The Goofy Movie. And don't forget that Disney+ includes 30 seasons of The Simpsons.

The Disney+ app is available from the App Store, the Google Play Store, and the internet. There really is something for everyone with Disney+. And on July 15th, NBCUniversal's Peacock app will be available from the App Store with the exclusive streaming rights to The Office. Peacock Free offers 7,500 hours of ad-supported content while Peacock Premium is free for Comcast and Cox subscribers but will also be supported by ads. Comcast and Cox customers can remove those ads for $4.99 a month while others can subscribe to ad-free Peacock Premium for $9.99 per month. The latter will include reboots of classic NBC shows like Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster, and seasons of episodes belonging to such hits as Parks and Recreation, Frasier, House, the original Law & Order, and Cheers.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless