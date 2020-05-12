Hamilton is coming to Disney+ over a year earlier than expected

The Disney+ streaming video service already has over 50 million subscribers and it just launched in November. Verizon is giving its unlimited subscribers a free year of service and existing Hotstar customers in India also can view the service for a limited time without paying for it. With adults and children stuck at home, Disney+ is a good streaming service to have as parents and their kids can watch movies, television shows, and animated fare together.

The movie of the musical that shook up Broadway comes to Disney+ on July 3rd







Hamilton movie premiere in movie theaters on October 15th, 2021. Instead, it will make its Disney+ debut on July 3rd. The Broadway show that broke all of the rules will be streamed in movie form and it will star the original cast including the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (yes, it's Alvie from House). In March, Disney+ listed the hit sequel Frozen II three months earlier than expected to give a boost to the platform. The continuing adventures of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff were added to Disney+ just in time to give subscribers a distraction from the pandemic. Now it is the adults' turn to be rewarded; Disney was originally going to have the movie premiere in movie theaters on October 15th, 2021. Instead, it will make its Disney+ debut on July 3rd.









Surprise! The original Broadway production of Hamilton, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus this July 3rd. Shout it to the rooftops! #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/4FK4lZhcO6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 12, 2020

The film was shot over three performances on Broadway back in July 2016. Miranda, who portrays Alexander Hamilton in the show, praised the film's director. He says that Tommy Kail has "basically given everyone at home the best seat in the house. And it’s a thrilling experience. He really threads the needle between the cinematic closeups and widening out and seeing the show from the center aisle of the Richard Rodgers Theatre."

Disney has timed the release of the film on its streaming platform so that viewers can see the musical about America's fight for Independence right when the country is celebrating Independence Day. "Watching it brings me right back there with that incredible once in a lifetime company," Miranda said today, "and I just can’t wait for you to see it."





With its hip hop score, Hamilton became such a smash on Broadway that getting tickets to the show was impossible, not to mention pricey. Last year the average paid ticket during a non-holiday week ran from $270 to $310. Premium-priced seats can cost as much as $849.









