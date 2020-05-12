Hamilton is coming to Disney+ over a year earlier than expected
The Disney+ streaming video service already has over 50 million subscribers and it just launched in November. Verizon is giving its unlimited subscribers a free year of service and existing Hotstar customers in India also can view the service for a limited time without paying for it. With adults and children stuck at home, Disney+ is a good streaming service to have as parents and their kids can watch movies, television shows, and animated fare together.
The movie of the musical that shook up Broadway comes to Disney+ on July 3rd
Surprise! The original Broadway production of Hamilton, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus this July 3rd. Shout it to the rooftops! #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/4FK4lZhcO6— Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 12, 2020
Disney has timed the release of the film on its streaming platform so that viewers can see the musical about America's fight for Independence right when the country is celebrating Independence Day. "Watching it brings me right back there with that incredible once in a lifetime company," Miranda said today, "and I just can’t wait for you to see it."
With its hip hop score, Hamilton became such a smash on Broadway that getting tickets to the show was impossible, not to mention pricey. Last year the average paid ticket during a non-holiday week ran from $270 to $310. Premium-priced seats can cost as much as $849.
Disney+ is free for a week. Once that trial period is over, it will cost you $6.99 a month or $69.99 for a year.
The Disney+ app is available from the App Store, the Google Play Store, and the internet.