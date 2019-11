Chromebook buyers get three free months of Disney+ this holiday season

With these launch day technical glitches now firmly in the rearview mirror, Walt Disney continues to ramp up its efforts to get as many people as possible hooked on its video streaming platform. In addition to Verizon subscribers, who can score a full free year of access to original Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian, classic movies, and so on, new Chromebook buyers are now also allowed to join the club for three months without spending anything extra.





Obviously, this won't bring in as many subscribers as that 1-year Apple TV+ freebie for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV buyers, but at the same time, you have to keep in mind the "Mouse House" has no involvement whatsoever in the making of Chrome OS laptops. Meanwhile, Google has yet to throw its own hat in the VOD ring (no, YouTube TV doesn't count), so when you think about it, this partnership feels like a match made in heaven, as well as a clear win-win situation.









All you need to do to claim your gift, which would separately set you back a little over 20 bucks, is activate a new Chromebook of your choice by January 31, 2020, nab a discount code here , and use that when opening a new Disney+ account. Don't forget to cancel said account before your first 90 days are up if you don't want to be automatically charged $6.99 a month immediately after your extended trial expires.





Thanks to a rich library of new and old content geared towards the entire family, a surprisingly low monthly subscription fee (especially compared to Netflix), and a robust list of features and perks, Disney+ got off to such an amazing start a couple of weeks back that the service was pretty much rendered unusable for many users during its first 24 hours or so of availability.