What took Netflix 7 years to accomplish required only 5 months for Disney+
Bolstered by the number of people forced to stay home because of the coronavirus outbreak, Disney announced that its Disney+ streaming video service now has 50 million paid subscribers. The service, which launched on November 12th, also benefited last March from the early listing of the hit sequel Frozen 2 on the site approximately three months ahead of schedule.
There is something for everyone on Disney+. The animated classic like Cinderella are here along with more recent hits like Frozen II. The cartoons, sitcoms, and movies you grew up with on The Disney Channel like That's So Raven, Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana, and DuckTales are here. Pixar films including the straight out of the theaters Onward can be streamed along with the Cars and Toy Story series. Older viewers will enjoy Black Panther and other Marvel movies, and don't forget that there are plenty of Star Wars titles including the original Mandalorian series that introduced the world to Baby Yoda. There are also quite a few National Geographic titles if you're in to that sort of thing.
If you need something different to kill some time while you're stuck at home, check out the fare over at Disney+. Even if you're not a Disney fan, you might be pleasantly surprised.