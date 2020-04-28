Disney+ app update adds data saver mode on iPhones, iPads
The iOS app has just received an update that introduces an extra layer of security and, as the title says, some sort of data saver mode. With the latest version of Disney+, you will be able to choose to log out of your account across all devices when want to reset your email or password.
Also, the mobile app will now allow iOS users to choose the video playback quality on their home network to save data. Two new options are now available in the app – Automatic and Save Data. If you choose the latter, Disney+ will cap streaming speed to standard quality, whereas Automatic option can theoretically stream up to 4K UHD.