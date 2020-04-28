iOS Apps

Disney+ app update adds data saver mode on iPhones, iPads

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 28, 2020, 10:49 PM
The way that Disney is expanding and improving its streaming service across the world is a real tour de force. Disney+ accomplished what took Netflix 7 years in just five months. Two weeks ago, the streaming video service confirmed it has more than 50 million subscribers.

Even the small things like launching a mobile app or improving streaming quality on all platforms contributed to Disney+'s impressive rise. One of those smaller improvements has just been pushed to Disney+ subscribers using iOS devices.

The iOS app has just received an update that introduces an extra layer of security and, as the title says, some sort of data saver mode. With the latest version of Disney+, you will be able to choose to log out of your account across all devices when want to reset your email or password.

Also, the mobile app will now allow iOS users to choose the video playback quality on their home network to save data. Two new options are now available in the app – Automatic and Save Data. If you choose the latter, Disney+ will cap streaming speed to standard quality, whereas Automatic option can theoretically stream up to 4K UHD.

