Dish will take on T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T with a new postpaid wireless brand in 2022









Technically, Dish Network already owns a postpaid mobile service provider in Ting , but unsurprisingly, the company has bigger goals in the industry, looking to maximize profit with an "innovative" new thing positioned directly against T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T's most successful products right now.









Because Charlie Ergen, the company's co-founder and chairman, is known for talking a big game without always delivering the goods, it remains unclear for the time being just how seriously we should treat these latest promises from Stephen Stokols, who currently oversees the Boost Mobile business for Dish.





What seems very serious is Dish's intention to reevaluate its increasingly complicated relationship with T-Mobile. In theory, the company would like to "straddle" T-Mo and AT&T to have two networks at its disposal for prepaid Boost Mobile customers





That sounds like an excellent business plan, but it's made a little difficult by T-Mo's "anti-competitive, aggressive, and combative" attitude towards Dish. The "Un-carrier" is being accused of seeking vengeance after being "dumped" with a killer new prepaid deal that allegedly undercuts Dish's wholesale network access rate.





Basically, Magenta is charging Dish more to use its network than it's now charging actual customers, making it mathematically impossible for its ally turned worst enemy to stay competitive without bleeding money. It remains to be seen if the two parties will be able to bury the hatchet and ultimately find a way to continue doing business together or if Dish will completely break up the relationship and go steady with AT&T.









