Dish will take on T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T with a new postpaid wireless brand in 2022
In the meantime, the satellite TV veteran is taking steps to ramp up the fight against Verizon, AT&T, and especially T-Mobile on a couple of other fronts, recently switching primary network services partners for its prepaid brands and now preparing its entry into the postpaid market.
Dish thinks there's a "huge opportunity" to take its "best prepaid customers and move them over" to the unnamed and overall very mysterious new postpaid brand at some point in 2022, when we obviously expect said customers will be able to enjoy blazing fast 5G connectivity on a modern network in more than just a couple of markets.
What seems very serious is Dish's intention to reevaluate its increasingly complicated relationship with T-Mobile. In theory, the company would like to "straddle" T-Mo and AT&T to have two networks at its disposal for prepaid Boost Mobile customers.
That sounds like an excellent business plan, but it's made a little difficult by T-Mo's "anti-competitive, aggressive, and combative" attitude towards Dish. The "Un-carrier" is being accused of seeking vengeance after being "dumped" with a killer new prepaid deal that allegedly undercuts Dish's wholesale network access rate.
Basically, Magenta is charging Dish more to use its network than it's now charging actual customers, making it mathematically impossible for its ally turned worst enemy to stay competitive without bleeding money. It remains to be seen if the two parties will be able to bury the hatchet and ultimately find a way to continue doing business together or if Dish will completely break up the relationship and go steady with AT&T.