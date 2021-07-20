DISH switches to AT&T as 'primary' 5G network, as relationship with T-Mobile unravels

DISH switches to AT&T as 'primary' 5G network, as relationship with T-Mobile unravels0
They then turned on a dime when they were offered the prepaid carriers that T-Mobile and Sprint had to divest. Boost, Metro, Virgin - these were and some of them still are household pay-as-you-go names with millions of subscribers and immediate brand recognition, so DISH immediately lined up for the goods.
DISH has a Sprint network problem with T-Mobile
The problem? The network is still under construction, even though DISH has been clamoring for competitive advantages that would put it in more advantageous position against the big three. Well, apparently the honeymoon of DISH with T-Mobile is over, and the Un-carrier is "anticompetitive" as it wants to shut down Sprint's oldie CDMA network that DISH intended to piggyback on earlier than planned.
After all, during the merger negotiations with the FCC, T-Mobile promised to "support Sprint customers who are reliant on LTE and CDMA technologies and to shepherd customers with incompatible handsets through the migration process," then turned on a dime, just like DISH when it was angling for the pre-paid business acquisition by badmouthing the merger.
DISH signs up with AT&T
So, what's an aspiring 5G carrier to do? Well, switch to another network, of course. Wait, what? That's right, DISH will be paying AT&T more than $5 billion over 10 years to gain access to its network and show them T-Mobile robber barons:
DISH announced today the signing of a transformative, long-term strategic Network Services Agreement (NSA) with AT&T, making AT&T the primary network services partner for DISH MVNO customers. Through this agreement, DISH will provide current and future customers of its retail wireless brands, including Boost Mobile, Ting Mobile and Republic Wireless, access to best-in-class coverage and connectivity on AT&T's wireless network, in addition to the new DISH 5G network. The agreement accelerates DISH's expansion of retail wireless distribution to rural markets where DISH provides satellite TV services. AT&T is also providing transport and roaming services as part of the agreement, to support DISH's 5G network.
Not a bad switcheroo, considering that AT&T is already blanketing more than 250 million customers with 5G, albeit of the slower low-band variety. Needless to say, the 7-year deal with T-Mobile still stays, so DISH subscribers will be able to use both networks for the foreseeable future, it's just that AT&T will apparently be the "primary" network.