Dish is taking names, getting ready to kick 5G ass when its own network debuts
You've heard the expression "kicking ass and taking names," which is an expression that dates back to the Vietnam War. Soldiers going into combat would be asked what they were up to, and that would be the response. Now, it appears that Dish is about to take names as it prepares to kick ass when it comes to offering 5G service.
Right now, Dish is providing customers cellular service as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) using T-Mobile's network to provide service to its customers. The deal between Dish and T-Mobile will run for seven years as Dish builds out its own standalone 5G network. Ironically, while Dish is relying heavily on T-Mobile at this point, the two are not enjoying each other's company right now.
You might recall that Dish purchased Republic Wireless this past March which added 200,000 customers to the Dish customer rolls. And since Republic is also an MVNO that uses T-Mobile's network, the deal still appears to be a good fit.