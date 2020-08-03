T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

Dish brings more people to T-Mobile as it continues to prepare its big 5G rollout

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 03, 2020, 11:32 AM
Dish brings more people to T-Mobile as it continues to prepare its big 5G rollout
After taking an unexpectedly (and unnecessarily) long time to close a transaction with T-Mobile that seemed like a done deal the moment Magenta officially completed its own Sprint takeover four months ago, Dish Network just caught us off guard by announcing an agreement that no one saw coming.

According to Ting Mobile, Dish's new daughter operator, this deal had been in the works for months as well. The reason why we didn't hear any rumors about the acquisition before Dish and Ting "signed and sealed" an agreement, of course, might have something to do with the latter's size. 

While Boost was certainly not a major force of the US wireless industry when Dish snapped it up alongside other prepaid assets previously owned by Sprint, Ting is an outright minuscule MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). With less than 300,000 customers under its belt, the company may even seem like a meaningless addition to a user base that includes more than 9 million people subscribed to Boost Mobile as of July 1.

But Ting's greater value probably lies in its current parent company. Called Tucows, this has been selected as a key Dish technology partner for its retail wireless business under the terms of the same far-reaching deal. Its role will consist of offering Dish so-called "Mobile Services Enabler (MSE) solutions", including everything from customer billing to phone activation and network provisioning.

These services are essential for Dish's future in the incredibly competitive and challenging wireless landscape, as the "new Sprint" aims to build a 5G network like no other in the US right now from scratch. In addition to a lot of infrastructure work, said standalone 5G network will need all of the above solutions delivered by Tucows.

Until Dish flips the 5G switch later this year or in early 2021, existing Ting Mobile customers can rest assured knowing that they're free to keep their accounts untouched for however long they want. Even the Ting brand will survive this deal, and just like Boost Mobile customers, you can look forward to gaining access to the new and rapidly improving (at least according to some) T-Mobile network.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 4a is official: 5.8-inch display and flagship camera for $349
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord vs iPhone SE (2020): camera comparison
Popular stories
Two more OnePlus Nord phones are on the way: Billie 1 & Billie 2

Popular stories

Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
T-Mobile starts to close and rebrand Sprint stores says its construction director
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless