Dish gains a new supporter so it can better compete with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile in the 5G race

Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be more elegant than the Z Fold 2, yet keep its battery and display size

Poll: How long do you keep your phone? Longer than we expected!

Amazon requests FCC permission to use radar sensors for sleep tracking on future devices

"Sign in with Apple" option may be coming to Twitter on iOS soon

Google's in-house chip can bring the 5G Pixel 6 line closer to the iPhone with this feature

Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster