T-Mobile's killer 5G for All deal goes prepaid with a little help from Samsung

T-Mobile's killer 5G for All deal goes prepaid with a little help from Samsung0
All you need to do is trade in any working device (yes, even "dumb" phones from a different era) and port in an existing number from a carrier like Verizon or AT&T. Of course, Metro's big rivals are Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that T-Mo is advertising the deal's zero switching fees from those particular operators as another key strength.
In other words, Metro by T-Mobile is pretty much crushing its direct competition by lowering the $50 monthly rate of its cheapest unlimited 5G plan to an irresistible $25 for at least two years. After said period, that incredibly low price "may" increase, which means it will almost certainly go up.