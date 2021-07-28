Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

T-Mobile's killer 5G for All deal goes prepaid with a little help from Samsung

Adrian Diaconescu
By
T-Mobile's killer 5G for All deal goes prepaid with a little help from Samsung
For the umpteenth time in the last few years alone, T-Mobile absolutely rocked the US wireless industry back in April with a number of different #5GforAll "Un-carrier" moves. By far the most enticing offer made it incredibly easy to score one of the best budget 5G phones out there for free, and now "The Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade" campaign is expanding to Metro by T-Mobile.

Shortened to "The Big 5G Upgrade", the newly unveiled prepaid promotion is set to kick off tomorrow, July 29, in physical stores only, where you'll be able to not just get a very respectable Samsung Galaxy A32 5G handset on the house, but also pay as little as $25 a month for one line of unlimited everything, 5G data included.

All you need to do is trade in any working device (yes, even "dumb" phones from a different era) and port in an existing number from a carrier like Verizon or AT&T. Of course, Metro's big rivals are Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that T-Mo is advertising the deal's zero switching fees from those particular operators as another key strength.

Unsurprisingly, Metro's parent company also takes the time to berate Boost and Cricket's top plans for their low value and high cost. The former's $50 "unlimited" option, for instance, does not include any 5G data whatsoever, while the latter carrier can only hook you up with "nationwide 5G access" if you don't have a problem spending at least 60 bucks a month.

In other words, Metro by T-Mobile is pretty much crushing its direct competition by lowering the $50 monthly rate of its cheapest unlimited 5G plan to an irresistible $25 for at least two years. After said period, that incredibly low price "may" increase, which means it will almost certainly go up.

What you will definitely never have to pay is the $289.99 retail price of the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which ironically enough is no longer available for free directly from T-Mobile with any working trade-in, having been replaced by the OnePlus Nord N200 5G and REVVL V+ 5G.

