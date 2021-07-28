T-Mobile's killer 5G for All deal goes prepaid with a little help from Samsung









All you need to do is trade in any working device (yes, even "dumb" phones from a different era) and port in an existing number from a carrier like Verizon or AT&T. Of course, Metro's big rivals are Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that T-Mo is advertising the deal's zero switching fees from those particular operators as another key strength.





Unsurprisingly, Metro's parent company also takes the time to berate Boost and Cricket's top plans for their low value and high cost. The former's $50 "unlimited" option, for instance, does not include any 5G data whatsoever, while the latter carrier can only hook you up with "nationwide 5G access" if you don't have a problem spending at least 60 bucks a month.





In other words, Metro by T-Mobile is pretty much crushing its direct competition by lowering the $50 monthly rate of its cheapest unlimited 5G plan to an irresistible $25 for at least two years. After said period, that incredibly low price "may" increase, which means it will almost certainly go up.









