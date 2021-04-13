T-Mobile scoffs at Dish's 'anti-competitive' accusations, describing itself as 'pro-competitive'
The sooner CDMA goes away, the better
While T-Mobile's plan of sunsetting Sprint's legacy CDMA network by January 2022 might seem overly aggressive compared to Verizon's December 31 target, for instance, the second-largest wireless carrier in the US claims its efforts are all for the greater good.
If anything, the company strongly believes its CDMA shutdown operation can be considered "pro-competitive", resulting in "significant public benefits" as former Sprint subscribers and current Boost customers are migrated to a vastly superior 4G LTE or 5G network.
The fact Dish is moving at a sluggish pace upgrading the wireless customer portfolio acquired from T-Mobile (via Sprint) last year is entirely said company's responsibility, at least as far as the "Un-carrier" is concerned.
T-Mo claims it provided Dish with ample notice of its plans for Sprint's legacy CDMA network, in full accordance with an agreement "freely negotiated" over a year and a half ago, which both the FCC and DOJ then reviewed and approved "in connection with their clearance of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger."
What can Boost Mobile customers do to get out of this pickle?
The fairly obvious and easy answer to that question is probably to turn your back on the Dish-owned, T-Mobile-hosted MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) before 2021 ends and go with a different option.
T-Mo's postpaid service looks like an exceptional alternative for anyone interested in making a quick, seamless, and affordable switch from outdated 3G technology to a modern 5G-capable handset. Of course, if the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G doesn't fit your exact needs or preferences, this comprehensive list right here details all the best T-Mobile phones in all the price brackets.
If instead you choose to give Dish another chance to right all its wrongs from the last few months, you might be in for a very nasty surprise at the beginning of next year. Granted, "surprise" may not be the best way to describe a situation you've been repeatedly warned about, so at the end of the day, the ball is firmly in your court.
Even if you don't fully agree with T-Mobile's arguments and feel that Dish could have been given more time to work towards launching its own 5G network before needing to migrate everyone to newer-than-3G cellular standards, the fact of the matter is that your wireless service is in danger of being terminated relatively soon if you stick to Boost Mobile. If that doesn't scare you, well, it should.