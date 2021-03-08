Dish acquires another carrier to add potential 5G subscribers
In order to get regulatory approval for its $26.5 billion purchase of Sprint, T-Mobile agreed to work out a deal that replaced Sprint as the "fourth nationwide facilities-based network competitor" with Dish Network. That is a fancy way of saying that instead of cutting the number of major wireless providers by 25%, the T-Mobile acquisition of Sprint would result in no change to the number of large major wireless carriers dotting the country from coast to coast.
Dish Network buys Republic Wireless
John Swieringa, group president, Retail Wireless and Dish COO said, "Republic has created a loyal following and established a brand known for innovation, customer service and value. We plan to build upon that strong foundation. As we continue to grow our retail wireless business, Republic broadens our existing customer base and positions us to deliver even more value to the market, expanding our portfolio of mobile solutions to meet a variety of customer needs. We look forward to welcoming Republic customers to the Dish family."
Not included in the deal is the Relay division of Republic Wireless which will remain a standalone business and expects to become a wholesale customer for Dish's 5G network. The Relay division "provides communication and productivity solutions for frontline teams in hospitality, facilities management, manufacturing, healthcare and education, and will remain headquartered in Raleigh, NC."
The deal still needs to pass regulatory scrutiny and is subject to the usual closing conditions. The transaction should close next quarter which runs from April through June. Republic Wireless was formed in 2011 offering "wireless service the way it should be." Dish characterizes its new acquisition as being a customer-centric carrier known for its "simple, affordable service."
T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint was all about its desire to buy the latter's hoard of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum. Traveling further than high-band mmWave spectrum and faster than low-band airwaves, many analysts call mid-band spectrum the most important part of a 5G network. The FCC recently auctioned off mid-band spectrum in the C-band and generated a record breaking $81 billion in bids for licenses. Verizon and AT&T together spent over $68 billion in the auction. T-Mobile, which already has the mid-band spectrum it acquired in the Sprint deal, bid only $9 billion. The amount of money bid indicates the importance of owning mid-band spectrum and confirms that T-Mobile's triple layer cake approach to 5G (mmWave for fast download data speed, low-band to cover the country, mid-band for the best of low and high-band characteristics) is the best way to build a 5G network.