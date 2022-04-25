Diablo Immortal coming to iOS and Android this June
After a 1-year delay, Blizzard’s next entry in the Diablo series finally has a release date. The US developer has just announced that Diablo Immortal is headed to PC and mobile on June 2. Although the game was supposed to be exclusively available on Android and iOS devices, Blizzard revealed that an Open Beta will be released on PC along with the mobile version.
Although both mobile and PC version will feature controller support functionality, the latter will also allow players to use the W/A/S/D directional keys to move around the map (a first for a Diablo game). Naturally, PC players will also be able to use mouse and keyboard to play the game.
According to Blizzard, Diablo Immortal will be the largest Diablo game ever released, home to 8 hellish zones, unique encounters, and satisfying combat mechanics. Additionally, the US developer revealed that this is its first game to be built from the ground up for mobile.
While Blizzard announced that Diablo Immortal will be released on June 2, the following countries will get it in late June: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.
The decision to bring Diablo Immortal to PC was based on the community feedback, as many of those who played the beta version expressed their desire to play the game on PC. However, the developer stated the Diablo Immortal remains a mobile-first title, so the main differences between PC and mobile versions of the game will be seen in the UI and controller functionality.
More importantly, Diablo Immortal will support both cross-play and cross-progression, which means players will be able to play with friends regardless of platform and progress will be maintained in-between playing on either mobile or PC simply by logging into a Battle.net account.
