Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
iOS Android Games

Diablo Immortal launch pushed back to 2022

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Diablo Immortal launch pushed back to 2022
Blizzard announced this week that its “do you guys not have phones?” mobile game aka Diablo Immortal will no longer launch this year. Although Activision Blizzard has been recently sued over sexual harassment and discrimination by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing after two years of investigation, it looks like this isn’t the reason behind the delay.

Or maybe it is, and this is just a diplomatic way to say that the team working on Diablo Immortal can’t focus on the task at hand while their colleagues are hurting. According to a recent developer post on the game’s official website, changes to PvP, end content, and controller support are to blame for the delay.

Following feedback provided by test participants of the Closed Alpha, our team has been tuning core and endgame features. For example, we’re iterating on PvP content like the Cycle of Strife to make it more accessible, alongside late-game PvE content like the Helliquary to make it more engaging. We’re also working to provide controller support for those who want to play our game in a different way.


More importantly, the post mentions that the team realized they will not be able to introduce all the changes they wanted and remain on track for a 2021 release, as previously announced. So, Blizzard now says Diablo Immortal will launch sometime in the first half of 2022.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Oppo outs under-display camera tech that raises our Galaxy Z Fold 3 hopes high
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Oppo outs under-display camera tech that raises our Galaxy Z Fold 3 hopes high
Nokia 5.3 is getting official Android 11 in selected countries
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia 5.3 is getting official Android 11 in selected countries
WhatsApp adds new feature that deletes photos and video from chat
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
WhatsApp adds new feature that deletes photos and video from chat
Realme has cloned Apple's MagSafe and made it faster
by Joshua Swingle,  2
Realme has cloned Apple's MagSafe and made it faster
Facebook is looking for a way to analyze encrypted WhatsApp messages
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Facebook is looking for a way to analyze encrypted WhatsApp messages
T-Mobile sets new Sprint network shutdown date, stays mum on its own 3G service
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile sets new Sprint network shutdown date, stays mum on its own 3G service
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless