Diablo Immortal launch pushed back to 2022

More importantly, the post mentions that the team realized they will not be able to introduce all the changes they wanted and remain on track for a 2021 release, as previously announced. So, Blizzard now says Diablo Immortal will launch sometime in the first half of 2022.

Blizzard announced this week that its “do you guys not have phones?” mobile game aka Diablo Immortal will no longer launch this year. Although Activision Blizzard has been recently sued over sexual harassment and discrimination by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing after two years of investigation, it looks like this isn’t the reason behind the delay.Or maybe it is, and this is just a diplomatic way to say that the team working on Diablo Immortal can’t focus on the task at hand while their colleagues are hurting. According to a recent developer post on the game’s official website, changes to PvP, end content, and controller support are to blame for the delay.