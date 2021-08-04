Diablo Immortal launch pushed back to 2022

Diablo Immortal launch pushed back to 20220
Following feedback provided by test participants of the Closed Alpha, our team has been tuning core and endgame features. For example, we’re iterating on PvP content like the Cycle of Strife to make it more accessible, alongside late-game PvE content like the Helliquary to make it more engaging. We’re also working to provide controller support for those who want to play our game in a different way.
More importantly, the post mentions that the team realized they will not be able to introduce all the changes they wanted and remain on track for a 2021 release, as previously announced. So, Blizzard now says Diablo Immortal will launch sometime in the first half of 2022.