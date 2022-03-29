 Blizzard opens Diablo Immortal pre-orders on iOS - PhoneArena

iOS Games

Blizzard opens Diablo Immortal pre-orders on iOS

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
While Blizzard hasn’t yet announced when exactly we’ll be able to play the final version of Diablo Immortal, a few closed beta sessions were available for those who wanted a taste of what’s to come. But as we’re getting closer to the game’s launch, Blizzard will be compelled to start hyping up Diablo Immortal more.

Today, the US-based studio announced iOS players can now pre-order Diablo Immortal on their devices from the App Store. Of course, if you’re an Android player, you can pre-register via the Diablo Immortal website or Google Play Store.

The catch is that if at least 30 million players pre-order the game or pre-register, Blizzard will unlock the Horadrim Cosmetic set, gear born from light and justice, for all players. If the conditions are met and at least 30 million people pre-order/pre-register to download Diablo Immortal, players must complete the game’s tutorial within 30 days after release to receive the said cosmetic set.

Modeled after the Brotherhood of the Horadrim, an ancient collective of mages and wizards selected by archangel Tyrael, the Horadrim Cosmetic set blankets those who wear it in gilded excellence. Forged in light for only the most devout adventurers, the set morphs to its wearer’s martial expertise, creating a distinctive look for each class.




It feels like Blizzard is very optimistic about Diablo Immortal. 30 million is a big number, but the US developer seems confident that it’s achievable. Oh, and by the way, if you’re living in one of these countries, you won’t be able to pre-order Diablo Immortal on iOS from the App Store, at least not until the game’s release: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

