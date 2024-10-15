Could the iPhone SE 4 be Apple's ticket to 2025 dominance?
We all have our favorite brands and devices, and honestly, that's totally normal. However, stats don't play favorites (well, not most of the time). They give us the lowdown on how the market is shifting, who's in the lead, who's trailing, and who's just waiting in the wings to swoop in for the top spot.
Most of us crave that flagship experience, but let's be real – budget-friendly phones are the go-to for a lot of people out there. So, it's no surprise that Samsung has held its leading position for years, mainly thanks to the sales of its Galaxy A series.
Just last year, the Galaxy A14 4G and 5G, along with the Galaxy 54 5G, were Samsung's best-selling smartphones. What does that tell you? Despite the incredible Galaxy S flagship phones the company offers, budget often becomes the deciding factor.
So, how could the new iPhone SE 4 make a difference? On one hand, it makes sense since it's expected to be cheaper, and we can see Samsung's sales are mainly driven by its budget-friendly phones. But here's where I see a twist.
What I'm getting at is that a new iPhone at a lower price could indeed shake things up for Apple and boost its sales, even though recent numbers suggest mid-rangers haven't been flying off the shelves. If Apple sticks to its pricing for the SE model, it just might win over more people looking to dip their toes into the iPhone experience without breaking the bank.
First off, it should feature a bigger 6.1-inch display and is expected to be the first device in the lineup's history to come with an OLED screen. Plus, the design of this upcoming SE model might just be a minor tweak of the iPhone 14. Another leak from tipster Majin Bu suggests that the new iPhone SE might even resemble the recently launched iPhone 16. Yes, you read that right!
There are also whispers online that the iPhone SE 4 could include a single 48 MP rear camera. If this turns out to be true, it would be a huge upgrade from the 12 MP rear camera in its predecessor. Still, it might have only one camera.
Recently, rumors have popped up that the iPhone SE 4 might be equipped with an A18 processor, just like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. It's also rumored to come with 8GB of RAM, which means it could support Apple Intelligence.
On top of that, there's buzz that the iPhone SE 4 might be the first to feature Apple's own 5G modem chip. This would be a big step toward the company's goal of achieving greater tech independence. Oh, and last but not least, before I forget, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut in Spring next year.
So, how does all this sound to you? Can the upcoming iPhone SE 4 help make Apple the biggest smartphone maker in 2025? Or will it not be worth it?
Recently, analysts have noted that Apple is creeping closer to Samsung in market share, and get this: the Cupertino tech giant was actually tied with its Korean rival in Q3 this year. Reportedly, next year, Apple might just become the largest smartphone maker in the world. Yep, if this happens, the company would snag this title for the second time. Apple was the top smartphone manufacturer in 2023 for the first time ever.
So, why is this expected? Apparently, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will lend a hand, along with shipments of older iPhone models in emerging markets like India. This got me wondering: could the iPhone SE 4 really make 2025 a big year for Apple? How? And is it worth all the buzz?
Mid-range rather than budget-friendly?
Last year's top 10 smartphones were all by Apple and Samsung.
Now, looking at the table, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max were the two best-selling smartphones in the world for the same year. An iPhone SE? Nowhere to be found, even though the last model dropped in 2022. Yeah, it feels like ages ago, but also not so long, right?
The iPhone SE 4 isn't exactly budget-friendly; it's more of a mid-range smartphone, rumored to have a price tag of around $500. In contrast, the Galaxy A series falls between $200 and $400. However, $500 is still on the lower end in the iPhone world (considering the latest iPhone 16 starts at $799).
Will the iPhone SE 4 be worth it?
This is how the iPhone SE 4 might look like.
My short answer? Yes. Especially if it comes with no price increase, as some rumors suggest. If the price stays around $430 like the current generation and it brings all the rumored upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 would definitely be worth it for any Apple fan on a budget.
When it comes to battery life, we should see a significant boost, too, with reports claiming the iPhone SE 4 could pack a battery twice the size of the current generation.
So, how does all this sound to you? Can the upcoming iPhone SE 4 help make Apple the biggest smartphone maker in 2025? Or will it not be worth it?
