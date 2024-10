Could the iPhone SE 4 be Apple's ticket to 2025 dominance?

iPhone SE 4

Mid-range rather than budget-friendly?





We all have our favorite brands and devices, and honestly, that's totally normal. However, stats don't play favorites (well, not most of the time). They give us the lowdown on how the market is shifting, who's in the lead, who's trailing, and who's just waiting in the wings to swoop in for the top spot.Recently, analysts have noted that Apple is creeping closer to Samsung in market share, and get this: the Cupertino tech giant was actually tied with its Korean rival in Q3 this year . Reportedly, next year, Apple might just become the largest smartphone maker in the world . Yep, if this happens, the company would snag this title for the second time. Apple was the top smartphone manufacturer in 2023 for the first time ever So, why is this expected? Apparently, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will lend a hand, along with shipments of older iPhone models in emerging markets like India. This got me wondering: could thereally make 2025 a big year for Apple? How? And is it worth all the buzz?Most of us crave that flagship experience, but let's be real – budget-friendly phones are the go-to for a lot of people out there. So, it's no surprise that Samsung has held its leading position for years, mainly thanks to the sales of its Galaxy A series.Just last year, the Galaxy A14 4G and 5G, along with the Galaxy 54 5G, were Samsung's best-selling smartphones. What does that tell you? Despite the incredible Galaxy S flagship phones the company offers, budget often becomes the deciding factor.