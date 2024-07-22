Apple's still-distant iPhone SE 4 could start at $499 with OLED screen and single 48MP camera





But the 2022-released iPhone SE 3 is undeniably due for an upgrade, and the chances of seeing that fourth-gen budget-friendly handset unveiled next spring are essentially growing every day. Today's report comes from Ice Universe , who is a social media tipster primarily specialized in revealing unknown inside information about unannounced Samsung products.





While that makes us a little uncertain if we should trust this new report or not, most of the details we are going to list and discuss in the following lines seem to largely fit previous rumors on the same topic, starting with...

Key iPhone SE 4 specs expected right now





6.06-inch LTPS OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate technology;

Apple A18 processor;

LPDDR5 6GB - 8GB memory;

48MP single rear-facing camera.



relatively compact, presumably eliminating a very large part of its predecessor's chunky bezels. We know what you're thinking. With a larger-than-6-inch screen in tow, it's going to be hard to consider the fourth-gen iPhone SE a truly diminutive smartphone. But for a 2024 (or 2025) device, this could definitely prove to becompact, presumably eliminating alarge part of its predecessor's chunky bezels.

















iPhone SE . Finally, the 48MP rear-facing snapper would represent yet another major upgrade over the existing The "6 to 8GB RAM" part of today's report, meanwhile, is a bit of a head scratcher, suggesting that Ice Universe doesn't yet know everything about Apple's plans for the next-gen. Finally, the 48MP rear-facing snapper would represent yet another major upgrade over the existing iPhone SE (2022) , but in the absence of a secondary camera, the overall photography skills are obviously guaranteed to fall short of what the iPhone 15 offers.

When is the iPhone SE 4 coming and how much will it cost?





If we are to trust Ice Universe on everything, the release schedule currently targeted by Apple is March to May 2025 and the price point is likely to fit somewhere in the $499 - $549 range.





That latter part would make the fourth-gen iPhone SE at least a little more expensive than its predecessor, which was originally priced at $429 and up... and is actually still available at that same price in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration.









iPhone SE (2025), by the way, are not mentioned today, and the same goes for The storage variants of the(2025), by the way, are not mentioned today, and the same goes for the "notched" design previously rumored by several different industry insiders. What Ice Universe does mention are a bunch of details on the more distant iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and 17 Slim (or Ultra) that we've also heard before from leakers and tipsters with better track records when it comes to Apple stuff.



Recommended Stories

The entire iPhone 17 family is expected to offer state-of-the-art LTPO display technology, while the Pro series could pack 12GB RAM and three 48MP cameras. Last but certainly not least, the iPhone 17 Slim is described as a "completely redesigned ultra-thin model" with a screen diagonal of around 6.65 inches and a higher price point than the 17 Pro Max despite sporting overall humbler specifications like less memory, an inferior processor, and inferior cameras.