New report foreshadows a whole bunch of exciting upgrades for Apple's iPhone SE 4

iPhone 14 -cloning theory is bandied about the interwebs, and in fact, this latest MacRumors report looks awfully similar to Of course, this is not the first time an-cloning theory is bandied about the interwebs, and in fact, this latest MacRumors report looks awfully similar to what we heard from a Twitter X.com tipster last month . That may or may not be a coincidence, but what we can say for sure is that this particular set of predictions and educated guesses is slowly gaining traction.









iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, lack the fancy button, potentially giving the iPhone SE 4 a totally unexpected and highly unusual advantage in the convenience and functionality departments. That last upgrade still seems unlikely to us given that the "regular" iPhone 15 and 15 Plus , which arguably come with a fancier overall design than theand 14 Plus, lack the fancy button, potentially giving thea totally unexpected and highly unusual advantage in the convenience and functionality departments.





Then again, the fourth-gen iPhone SE is also expected to accommodate a single 48MP camera on its back, which would represent an important improvement over the 12MP rear-facing shooter of its predecessor but not quite match the power and versatility of the iPhone 15 's dual 48 + 12MP camera system.

The "when" of the equation is still a big question mark





Let's be frank here, no one seems to know what Apple's plan is for the iPhone SE 4 launch. There's even a possibility that the device will never commercially materialize, although we highly doubt that will ultimately prove to be the case.









In that scenario, the company is reportedly using the handset merely as an internal testing platform for an in-house 5G modem that we know Apple has been working on for a number of years now, never quite getting it right and constantly falling back on its longstanding Qualcomm partnership.





But there is word from the inside that the Cupertino-based tech giant is considering multiple (slightly) different designs, with active development of "at least five" of them going on as we speak, which strongly suggests that Apple is aiming to sell the iPhone SE 4 to actual consumers... sooner or later.





Whether or not said Apple-made 5G modem will find its way inside the final version of the fourth-generation iPhone SE obviously remains to be seen... as does everything else about the device if you think about it. But at least we know Apple has considerably more ambitious plans for it (allegedly) than replicating the five year-old iPhone XR aesthetic, which makes this undeniably painful wait a little more bearable.