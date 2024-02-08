iPhone SE 4 rumored to arrive in 2025 with a design based on the upcoming iPhone 16





The tweet says that the iPhone SE 4 will indeed include the Dynamic Island and a single camera in the back. The iPhone 16 will include the Dynamic Island but will sport two rear-facing cameras. The dimensions will be similar to those of the iPhone XR which had a height of 5.94 inches or 150.9 mm, a width of 2.98 inches or 75.7 mm, and a depth of .33 inches or 8.3 mm. Majin Bu admits that the rumored design of the iPhone SE 4 should be taken with a grain of salt "since it is still early to talk and have certainties about it."



Based on what has been reported to me, the iPhone SE could have a design very similar to that of the current iPhone 16 still in development. The new iPhone SE will most likely have a single camera instead of the double one of the iPhone 16 models, otherwise it seems that the… pic.twitter.com/Z1Gio4nBRu — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 8, 2024

iPhone 14 or iPhone 16 design language. Kuo also believes that the iPhone SE 4 will debut Apple's in-house 5G modem chip which is expected to eventually replace the Snapdragon 5G modem chips employed on the regular iPhone models. Back in September, TF International's Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch OLED panel that dovetails with both rumors stating that the next so-called "budget-priced" iPhone will use theordesign language. Kuo also believes that thewill debut Apple's in-house 5G modem chip which is expected to eventually replace the Snapdragon 5G modem chips employed on the regular iPhone models.





Kuo says that the Apple 5G modem chip that he believes will debut on the iPhone SE 4 will not work with the hard-to-find mmWave 5G signals that deliver the fastest data speeds but are the equivalent of looking for a needle in a haystack; the chip will allow the iPhone SE 4 to work with sub-6GHz 5G signals that include mid-band and C-band signals.



