Apple may become the world's largest phone maker in 2025

Apple will reportedly edge out Samsung and become the globe's leading smartphone manufacturer next year. Its sales are expected to get a significant boost by the cheapest 2025 iPhone SE 4 that is expected to be priced at $499, as well as the shipments of legacy iPhone models in emerging markets like India





According to the latest available global phone market share data for the second quarter of the year by Counterpoint , Samsung holds a 3% lead over Apple. The team hailing from Cupertino usually takes the lead in Q3 and Q4, though, riding on the wings of the annual iPhone pilgrimage.















The cheap iPhone SE 5 that will ship with an OLED display for the first time, as well as the continuation of sales of older models with reduced price tags, will be the catalysts behind this expected sales boom.

To top it all off, the global phone market will continue to grow into 2025, so Apple may not only have a larger piece of the pie, but also shatter some sales records once the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 17 series hit the tape.

While the iPhone SE 4 and older models have the obvious advantage of price, Apple has also been moving way more of its Pro line of iPhones than the regular models.





Coupled with the rumors that the iPhone 17 Slim model will be its most expensive next year, 2025 could notch a record for Apple in terms of revenue, as it continues fragmenting its iPhone line by specs and design, urging users towards the most expensive models, and the strategy works.

According to Techinsights global smartphone shipments forecast for 2025, however, Apple may keep its momentum in the traditionally strong first two quarters of the year, too. This will essentially make it the world's largest phone maker for the first time in 2025, knocking Samsung off the perch it has been on for a good while.