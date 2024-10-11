See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Apple may become the world's largest phone maker in 2025

Apple will reportedly edge out Samsung and become the globe's leading smartphone manufacturer next year. Its sales are expected to get a significant boost by the cheapest 2025 iPhone SE 4 that is expected to be priced at $499, as well as the shipments of legacy iPhone models in emerging markets like India 

According to the latest available global phone market share data for the second quarter of the year by Counterpoint, Samsung holds a 3% lead over Apple. The team hailing from Cupertino usually takes the lead in Q3 and Q4, though, riding on the wings of the annual iPhone pilgrimage.


According to Techinsights global smartphone shipments forecast for 2025, however, Apple may keep its momentum in the traditionally strong first two quarters of the year, too. This will essentially make it the world's largest phone maker for the first time in 2025, knocking Samsung off the perch it has been on for a good while.

One of the key factors in Apple’s projected success is its aggressive price discounts, particularly in China, one of the most critical markets for smartphone manufacturers. Apple has successfully stabilized its performance in the region, thanks to offering older iPhone models at more competitive prices and meeting the growing demand for affordable premium devices.

As Apple continues to balance the launch of new flagship models with the sale of older, discounted versions, it has been able to retain and expand its user base. This strategy not only boosts unit sales but also strengthens the brand’s foothold in emerging markets, where price sensitivity is a key driver of consumer choice.

Techinsights, October '24

The cheap iPhone SE 5 that will ship with an OLED display for the first time, as well as the continuation of sales of older models with reduced price tags, will be the catalysts behind this expected sales boom.

To top it all off, the global phone market will continue to grow into 2025, so Apple may not only have a larger piece of the pie, but also shatter some sales records once the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 17 series hit the tape.

While the iPhone SE 4 and older models have the obvious advantage of price, Apple has also been moving way more of its Pro line of iPhones than the regular models. 

Coupled with the rumors that the iPhone 17 Slim model will be its most expensive next year, 2025 could notch a record for Apple in terms of revenue, as it continues fragmenting its iPhone line by specs and design, urging users towards the most expensive models, and the strategy works.

Daniel Petrov
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

