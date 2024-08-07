This brilliant Samsung Galaxy S24+ deal awaits your attention at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Want a new flagship phone from Samsung? Well, you can always go for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if you're willing to make that kind of investment. Or you can just get the Galaxy S24+, which is now 20% cheaper at Amazon. That's right, you can now become part of the Galaxy universe for less than $800 instead of almost $1,000!
Granted, Prime Day 2024 saw the device at an even higher 25% ($250) markdown, which was an undeniably attractive offer. But the event is far behind us now. Plus, you won't find Amazon's $205 discount at Best Buy or Walmart! However, keep in mind that the S24+ only arrives at lower prices in Marble.
As one of the best Samsung phones, this fella naturally sports an equally admirable camera system. It features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP 3X telephoto unit on the rear. Offering exceptional, natural-looking photos, including in less-than-perfect conditions, from its rear camera, the S24+ is a fitting contender for the best camera phone title. There's also a 12MP front camera, which takes good-looking selfies.
Indeed, you won't go wrong with the Galaxy S24+. And if you want to get one at a more bearable price, definitely consider Amazon's current promo on the 256GB Marble model! It saves you as much as $205!
Granted, Prime Day 2024 saw the device at an even higher 25% ($250) markdown, which was an undeniably attractive offer. But the event is far behind us now. Plus, you won't find Amazon's $205 discount at Best Buy or Walmart! However, keep in mind that the S24+ only arrives at lower prices in Marble.
Easily one of the best Android phones on the market, this Samsung device impresses on every front. From its gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that gets as bright as day to its uber-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it's made to turn heads. By the way, it's not the regular Snapdragon SoC, but the clocked Galaxy version, promising even more powerful performance.
As one of the best Samsung phones, this fella naturally sports an equally admirable camera system. It features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP 3X telephoto unit on the rear. Offering exceptional, natural-looking photos, including in less-than-perfect conditions, from its rear camera, the S24+ is a fitting contender for the best camera phone title. There's also a 12MP front camera, which takes good-looking selfies.
Another amazing thing about this phone is its awe-inspiring software support. It should receive OS upgrades until 2030! And then there are the fancy AI tricks it comes with, such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, and more.
Indeed, you won't go wrong with the Galaxy S24+. And if you want to get one at a more bearable price, definitely consider Amazon's current promo on the 256GB Marble model! It saves you as much as $205!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
07 Aug, 2024This brilliant Samsung Galaxy S24+ deal awaits your attention at Amazon
29 Jul, 2024Grab the stylish 256GB Galaxy S24 for under $700 at Amazon
18 Jul, 2024Amazon's amazing $325 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount is amazingly still available after Prime Day
16 Jul, 2024Head-turning Amazon deal brings the Galaxy S24 to a new best price for Prime Day
15 Jul, 2024Best Buy beats Amazon to the punch with killer Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday in July deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: