This retailer's bombastic Pixel 7 Pro 512GB deal is back in the game for a short while

Get the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon and save 18%

Alternatively, you can get the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro at about $580, with an 18% discount from its price tag at Amazon of about $700. This deal applies only to the model in Obsidian. Like the offer at Woot, this one is for a fully unlocked phone in brand-new condition. When it came out, the Pixel 7 Pro was among the best camera phones with its triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 48MP 5X telephoto lens. On the front, the phone has a 10.8MP selfie camera.