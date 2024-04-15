This retailer's bombastic Pixel 7 Pro 512GB deal is back in the game for a short while

Up Next:
Did you already check out our Pixel 7 Pro 256GB Amazon deal we told you about a few days ago? Such an impressive discount on the Google flagship phone can’t be seen every day, right? So we thought, too. But guess what? Woot’s promo on the maxed-out 512GB storage model is back in the game, and it’s just as good as before!
In case you don’t know which Woot deal we’re talking about, the Pixel 7 Pro saw a huge 55% markdown at the Amazon-owned retailer. The offer went live briefly a couple of weeks ago. It seems Woot isn’t done with it just yet, though, for the mouth-watering $599 discount is again up for grabs. This time, the deal is set to last five days or less.
Available almost at the price of a mid-range phone, this bad boy is everything an Android user could ask for. For about $500, you can get a flagship-grade device with a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 10-120Hz refresh rates. The Pixel phone is also celebrated for its top-notch camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and 4K recording.
Although released in 2022, the Google phone will remain trendy until 2027, yet another reason to seriously consider getting one. Plus, although not among the flagship phones with the best battery life, the Pixel 7 Pro easily beats its main competitor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, in the battery life department.
This phone is no spring chicken, and there’s no denying it. After all, it has already welcomed a successor in the face of the Pixel 8 Pro. But would you really spend as much as $800 on a discounted 128GB model Woot gives you a brand-new 512GB Pixel 7 Pro at such an affordable price? Act fast, for you’ve got five days (or less) to take advantage!
Let's not forget you've got none other than Google’s AI-enhanced Tensor G2 chipset doing its magic under the hood. This processor pairs with 12GB RAM for speedy multitasking.
