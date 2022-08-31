Check out the best-selling Labor Day deals available right now

Even though both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still several months on the horizon, bargain hunters have been treated to a somewhat surprising late summer avalanche of extraordinary Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from the best smartphones money can buy right now to a number of great smartwatches, tablets, headphones, earbuds, and other mobile accessories.





Many of these Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and Motorola sales kicked off well ahead of September 5, and despite generating some predictably huge interest among our readers and consumers across the nation, most top deals remain available at the time of this writing.





Because we acknowledge it can be a little jarring to browse our aforementioned complete list of Labor Day deals and discounts, the time has come to highlight the latest PhoneArena bestsellers up for grabs at special prices and thus (maybe) make it easier to choose the right device to fit your needs (and budget) today.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are selling like hotcakes





Galaxy Z Fold 4: $150 instant Samsung Credit + up to $900 enhanced trade-in For the Z Fold 4, Samsung has a similar offer in time for Labor Day. The company gives up to $900 off with trade-in for its newest foldable multitasking beast, and $150 in Samsung Credit with the purchase of this phone. $900 off (50%) Trade-in $899 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung Best Buy Galaxy Z Fold 4: save up to $1200 with trade-in Best Buy is also launching great Labor Day deals on the newest foldables by Samsung. Here, you can get up to $1200 off with trade-in for the unlocked model or the AT&T one. Getting it for Verizon can save you up to $1100 off, and the T-Mobile discount can get up to $1300 off right now. The phone is discounted even if you don't have a trade-in phone. $300 off (17%) $1499 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Z Flip 4: $50 instant Samsung Credit + $700 off enhanced trade-in Right now, just in time for Labor Day, Samsung has discounted its newest and hottest foldables. The Z Flip 4 is now available with up to $700 off with trade-in. On top of that, you get $50 Samsung Credit with the purchase of this phone. In a bundle with the Buds 2 Pro or Watch 5, you get 30% off on the earbuds or smartwatch. $700 off (70%) Trade-in $299 90 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Best Buy Z Flip 4: save up to $1200 with trade-in You can also get the Z Flip 4 with the same offer at Best Buy as the one for the Z Fold 4. Of course, the exact amount of the trade-in discount depends on the carriers just as the offer for the Fold 4. Additionally, the phone is discounted without trade-in on Verizon,T-Mo, or unlocked. $150 off (15%) $849 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





By no means "scientific" or representative of global demand in relation to last year's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, for instance, our internal sales data based on the above links suggests Samsung has truly struck gold with its latest foldable powerhouses.





Galaxy S22 Ultra: $150 instant Samsung Credit + up to $800 enhanced trade-in The Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at Samsung with an $800 enhanced trade-in. On top of that, everyone gets $150 to spend on "accessories" like smartwatches, earbuds, tablets, or laptops with the purchase of the ultra-high-end phone. $800 off (62%) Trade-in $499 99 $1299 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at Amazon: save 17% The Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked version is now available with a substantial 17% discount (which is $200 off with no strings attached or contracts or trade-ins) at Amazon. The biggest discount is available for the 128GB version of the flagship phone. $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





The more "conventional" but similarly sophisticated Galaxy S22 Ultra remains very popular as well, especially with "enhanced" trade-in savings and a substantial Samsung Store credit of its own included at no extra charge. Alternatively, you can always go the Amazon.com shopping route and save big with no strings attached whatsoever, which is unfortunately not an option as far as the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are concerned... yet.

OnePlus is still killing it with its "true" flagships





OnePlus 10 Pro at Amazon: save 10% The OnePlus 10 Pro is currently discounted at Amazon by 10% just in time for Labor Day. The discount is for the 256GB storage variant. $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 9 Pro: save 39% at Amazon The OnePlus 9 Pro is also very generously discounted at the retailer at the moment. The phone is 35% off, meaning you get to save $369.01 on the unlocked 256GB OnePlus 9 Pro. $369 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





While the decidedly high-end OnePlus 10T is up for pre-order stateside at a pretty incredible price of $650 (for its specs), the older OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro flagships are... more affordable than ever before and thus more attractive than ever.





Some of the brand's hardcore fans may well be suffering from a serious case of nostalgia judging by the enduring popularity of last year's OnePlus 9 Pro , which looks like an absolute value champion right now with its undeniably premium design, ageless hardware specifications, and modern software. You can't go wrong with something like that, unless of course you prefer...

Google's stock Android heroes climbing up the sales charts





Google Pixel 6 Pro: save $250 with or without activation Believe it or not, the unlocked Pixel 6 Pro is on sale at the exact same deeply discounted price right now with and without carrier strings attached. The phone can be yours for just $649.00 whether or not you opt for upfront carrier activation. $250 off (28%) $649 $899 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 6a: save $150 An epic discount of $150 is available right now at Best Buy for the newest budget-friendly Pixel phone. The Pixel 6a can now be yours for just $299.00 with same-day activation: yes, that's indeed an offer that's hard to miss! $150 off (33%) $299 $449 Buy at BestBuy









In fact, this might be the ideal time to do that, and by the looks of it, plenty of PhoneArena readers seem to agree the vanilla Android-running flagship has finally hit its sweet spot. But not everyone can afford to cough up even 650 bucks on a new handset, which is where the newer, slightly humbler, and considerably cheaper Pixel 6a comes in.



