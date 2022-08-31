Check out the best-selling Labor Day deals available right now
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still several months on the horizon, bargain hunters have been treated to a somewhat surprising late summer avalanche of extraordinary Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from the best smartphones money can buy right now to a number of great smartwatches, tablets, headphones, earbuds, and other mobile accessories.
Many of these Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and Motorola sales kicked off well ahead of September 5, and despite generating some predictably huge interest among our readers and consumers across the nation, most top deals remain available at the time of this writing.
Because we acknowledge it can be a little jarring to browse our aforementioned complete list of Labor Day deals and discounts, the time has come to highlight the latest PhoneArena bestsellers up for grabs at special prices and thus (maybe) make it easier to choose the right device to fit your needs (and budget) today.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are selling like hotcakes
By no means "scientific" or representative of global demand in relation to last year's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, for instance, our internal sales data based on the above links suggests Samsung has truly struck gold with its latest foldable powerhouses.
That's certainly not surprising when those hot reservation offers were followed by hot pre-order deals and now hot Labor Day promotions combining store credit with huge trade-in discounts to make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 almost unbelievably affordable.
The more "conventional" but similarly sophisticated Galaxy S22 Ultra remains very popular as well, especially with "enhanced" trade-in savings and a substantial Samsung Store credit of its own included at no extra charge. Alternatively, you can always go the Amazon.com shopping route and save big with no strings attached whatsoever, which is unfortunately not an option as far as the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are concerned... yet.
OnePlus is still killing it with its "true" flagships
While the decidedly high-end OnePlus 10T is up for pre-order stateside at a pretty incredible price of $650 (for its specs), the older OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro flagships are... more affordable than ever before and thus more attractive than ever.
Some of the brand's hardcore fans may well be suffering from a serious case of nostalgia judging by the enduring popularity of last year's OnePlus 9 Pro, which looks like an absolute value champion right now with its undeniably premium design, ageless hardware specifications, and modern software. You can't go wrong with something like that, unless of course you prefer...
Google's stock Android heroes climbing up the sales charts
If you're not particularly convinced that the fast-approaching Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will mesmerize you with their subtle refinements and potentially crucial processing power upgrades, it's definitely not too late to opt for a jumbo-sized Pixel 6 Pro packing first-gen Tensor heat.
In fact, this might be the ideal time to do that, and by the looks of it, plenty of PhoneArena readers seem to agree the vanilla Android-running flagship has finally hit its sweet spot. But not everyone can afford to cough up even 650 bucks on a new handset, which is where the newer, slightly humbler, and considerably cheaper Pixel 6a comes in.
Commercially released just last month, the Tensor-powered mid-ranger is on sale at a surprisingly large discount... from an already nearly perfect list price, pretty much crushing all of the best budget phones around in terms of bang for your buck... as long as you hurry and pull the trigger today.
Things that are NOT allowed: