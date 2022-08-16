Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch nears as they appear for the FCC pilgrimage





Google Pixel 7 launch





If history is any indication, Google will release the phones after the iPhone 14 series make a cameo in mid-September, and the last date that has been bandied about is a Pixel 7 release on Thursday, October 13.





Last year, Google launched the Pixel 6 series on Thursday, October 28 with their announcement falling on October 19. If it repeats the pattern around the Pixel 7 release, the phones will be announced on October 6 and their preorders should start immediately then and there.





That's only six weeks away, and this is why Google is apparently going through the FCC and carrier portfolio approval motions before it shows the Pixel 7 series in its full glory.









The phones' design and some of the specs have already been teased by Google during its I/O conference in the spring, and the phones indeed sport certain changes compared to their predecessors, especially when looked at from the back.





Pixel 7 is said to arrive with a slightly smaller, 6.3" display diagonal although this could be a rounding detail, but have a more refined and compact design than its predecessor, with the camera border blending more seamlessly into the frame.





The aluminum finish will extend to the end of the camera bar and with the Pixel 7 made from a "single block of aluminum," it could mean that the regular model won't be able to offer wireless charging. Despite those several refinements, the new Pixel 7 is scheduled to keep the signature horizontal camera island strip and the two-tone body color.





According to other rumors, the Pixel 7 and its larger Pixel 7 Pro sibling will be running on a second generation Google Tensor 2 chipset paired with the new Samsung Exynos 5G modem that is in the Galaxy S22 series' Exynos 2200 system chip.



