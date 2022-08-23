This is your last chance to pre-order Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 at the best discounts

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a $200 exclusive PhoneArena preorder bonus, free 256GB-to-512GB memory upgrade, and free S Pen cover. You can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 and slash the price by up to $1,000.

While no one can really predict the future when it comes to discounts offered by the world's largest smartphone vendor on its latest flagship devices, we seriously doubt you'll be able to save as much as $1,500 (!!!) anytime soon.





These are Black Friday-grade sales Samsung is running here... before the very well-reviewed Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are even released, bundling "enhanced" trade-in credit with a PhoneArena-exclusive discount you don't have to jump through any hoops for, as well as a nice freebie and a complimentary memory upgrade.

Hurry up and save as much as $300 with no strings attached





Believe it or not, Samsung's reservation promotions preceding the pre-order start of the Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Buds 2 Pro are essentially still going strong... with a couple of important changes.





First and foremost, you might want to keep in mind that the pre-order credit available at our links above cannot be applied towards the actual purchase of Samsung's newest devices. In other words, you won't be able to reduce, for instance, the $1,800 starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G using this particular offer.









On the bright side, while the instant Samsung Credit provided with last-minute pre-orders of these bad boys is said to be good for "accessories" only, it seems that you can use your "eCertificate" for anything from tablets and laptops to smartwatches, true wireless earbuds, and, well, actual mobile accessories like cases, adapters, and cables. So, yes, you can get a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with the Z Flip 4 right now.





To do that, you'll have to complete your samsung.com/us pre-order by 3 am Eastern on Friday, August 26, with the following credit available for the following purchases:





$300 with a Z Fold 4 + Galaxy Watch 5/Watch 5 Pro + Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bundle

$200 with the Z Flip 4, a new Galaxy Watch, and the Buds 2 Pro

the Buds 2 Pro $200 with the Z Fold 4 by itself

$100 with the Z Flip 4

$80 with the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro and the Buds 2 Pro

Watch 5 Pro the Buds 2 Pro $50 with a new Galaxy Watch

$30 with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

All of the other amazing pre-order deals are also going away





Although there's little doubt in our mind that Samsung will come back with other or perhaps these same cool offers before long, it might be wise to hurry and make your next-gen Galaxy purchase to also secure up to $1,000 in trade-in credit.





That's right, you can currently shave a whopping thousand bucks off the Z Fold 4's list price with the right trade-in, while the Z Flip 4 can be yours at up to 900 bucks less than "usual" in similar conditions.









Then you have a gratis standing cover with a built-in S Pen for early Galaxy Z Fold 4 adopters and a more basic complimentary cover included with Z Flip 4 pre-orders that may or may not extend beyond August 26. Perhaps more importantly, a 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available at the regular price of a 128 gig variant through the end of the pre-order period, while Z Fold 4 buyers can get a free upgrade from 256 to 512GB local digital hoarding room if they hurry.





Meanwhile, the Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro both come bundled with a versatile wireless duo charger normally worth a cool 90 bucks, not to mention eligible trade-ins have a maximum "enhanced" value of $165.





Last but not necessarily least, the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 Pro include a free "single" wireless charger of their own (which is a solid $59.99 value) while saving you a "guaranteed" 75 bucks off their $229.99 list price with any trade-in.





That, our friends, is what we call an extensive pre-order sales event you absolutely should not miss for anything in the world if you like Samsung's "ecosystem."