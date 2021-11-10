Notification Center

Android Deals Google Black Friday

Probably the best Google Pixel 4 Black Friday deal is already here

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Probably the best Google Pixel 4 Black Friday deal is already here
With the 5G-enabled Pixel 4a prematurely discontinued before the 5a 5G was even unveiled and the latter mid-ranger priced at $449, hardcore Google fans looking to spend less than that on a new stock Android-running phone this holiday season seem to be essentially out of luck.

Technically, there's also the 4G LTE-only Pixel 4a to consider, but that Snapdragon 730-powered 5.8-inch model is starting to feel pretty much as hard to come by as its 5G-capable 6.2-inch cousin.

The same typically goes for the high-end 5.7-inch Pixel 4 from 2019, but following a random great Woot deal a couple of weeks back, Newegg is today holding a similarly unexpected and even greater pre-Black Friday sale.

Google Pixel 4

4G LTE, Unlocked, Just Black, 64GB Storage, 6GB RAM

$500 off (63%)
$299 99
$799 99
Buy at Newegg

If you hurry, you can get an unlocked Google Pixel 4 in a "Just Black" color at a lower than ever price of $299.99 with 64 gigs of internal storage space and a solid 6GB RAM count. 

Obviously, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, fully compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon's 4G LTE networks and covered by a Black Friday Price Protection program that basically guarantees you'll be making the best possible deal of the discount season.

Due to its advanced age, the Pixel 4 is naturally no longer one of the very best Android phones money can buy. But with a still-powerful Snapdragon 855 processor under its hood, as well as a reasonably smooth and sharp 90Hz P-OLED display, extremely capable dual rear-facing camera system, and a decidedly premium design, this "pure Google" soldier can definitely give the best sub-$400 phones out there a run for their money.

Originally priced at $799, the Pixel 4 is currently listed as marked down from a curious tag of $393.99, arguably shining brightest in the software support department by running Android 12 and promising to move up to Android 13 at the exact same time as the Pixel 6 duo next year.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Review
featured
featured
Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Review
Oct 21, 2019, 8:00 AM, by Eugene Jeong
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
featured
featured
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
Apr 22, 2020, 9:35 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

Related phones

Google Pixel 4 specs
Google Pixel 4 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.7
63%off $300 Special Newegg $250 Special eBay $380 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11

