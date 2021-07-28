Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G move one big step closer to extinction

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G move one big step closer to extinction2
It's safe to say that last year's Pixel 5 and 4a 5G haven't exactly sold like hotcakes in one of their best regions, which might be one of the key reasons why the upper mid-end handsets are harder and harder to come by stateside.
Technically, that still doesn't mean the 5G-capable Pixel 5 and 4a are altogether discontinued given that the two products have yet to disappear from the main online US Google Store. Then again, the latter model is out of stock there too (and has been that way for a while now), with Pixel 5 buyers ironically having to settle for "Google Fi (Unlocked)" variants at the time of this writing.
At least in theory, there's a chance Google could replenish said inventory in its official e-store yet and (temporarily) pull the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G from the brink of extinction, but something tells us the company's focus is now squarely on the reportedly troubled production of the 5a 5G, as well as the slightly more distant Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
For what it's worth, the 4G LTE-only Pixel 4a doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, and while that's definitely no powerhouse, its camera performance and software support alone make it an enduring candidate for the title of best phone under $400.