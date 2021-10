This crazy low price will make you forget about the Google Pixel 4's age

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But if you truly want to keep you spending to a minimum this holiday season, the US Google Store doesn't exactly offer a lot of great options. The $349 Pixel 4a , for instance, is a perfectly fine mid-ranger, but that Snapdragon 730 processor is no longer anything to write home about, and on top of everything, the 5.8-inch handset has been out of stock for quite some time now.









We're talking about the exact same list price as the mid-end Pixel 4a , but with high-end specifications (from 2019) on deck. Namely, a Snapdragon 855 SoC that's undoubtedly faster than every single non-flagship smartphone processor released in the last couple of years, as well as a reasonably smooth 90Hz P-OLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, decent 6GB RAM count, excellent 12 + 16MP dual rear-facing camera system, and well, a pretty underwhelming 2,800mAh battery equipped with fast charging and wireless charging support.





By far the greatest thing about this latest 24-hour-only Woot deal is that you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty at a $450 markdown from an original price of $800, and combined with Google's stellar software support, this all makes the Pixel 4 arguably one of the best phones under $400 available right now.





At a starting price of $599, the hot new Pixel 6 is certainly not too expensive for speed-addicted Android purists, undercutting quite a few of the best budget 5G phones out there, including the likes of the Galaxy S20 FE and Apple's "regular" iPhone 13