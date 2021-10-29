Notification Center

Android Deals Google

This crazy low price will make you forget about the Google Pixel 4's age

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This crazy low price will make you forget about the Google Pixel 4's age
At a starting price of $599, the hot new Pixel 6 is certainly not too expensive for speed-addicted Android purists, undercutting quite a few of the best budget 5G phones out there, including the likes of the Galaxy S20 FE and Apple's "regular" iPhone 13.

But if you truly want to keep you spending to a minimum this holiday season, the US Google Store doesn't exactly offer a lot of great options. The $349 Pixel 4a, for instance, is a perfectly fine mid-ranger, but that Snapdragon 730 processor is no longer anything to write home about, and on top of everything, the 5.8-inch handset has been out of stock for quite some time now.

Google Pixel 4

Factory Unlocked, New, Just Black, 1-Year Warranty

$450 off (56%)
$349 99
$799 99
Buy at Woot

Released almost a year earlier, the slightly smaller Pixel 4 is even harder to come by stateside nowadays on account of, well, having been discontinued more than a year ago. But for an extremely limited time only, the Google-made 5.7-incher is on sale at a measly $349.99.

We're talking about the exact same list price as the mid-end Pixel 4a, but with high-end specifications (from 2019) on deck. Namely, a Snapdragon 855 SoC that's undoubtedly faster than every single non-flagship smartphone processor released in the last couple of years, as well as a reasonably smooth 90Hz P-OLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, decent 6GB RAM count, excellent 12 + 16MP dual rear-facing camera system, and well, a pretty underwhelming 2,800mAh battery equipped with fast charging and wireless charging support.

By far the greatest thing about this latest 24-hour-only Woot deal is that you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty at a $450 markdown from an original price of $800, and combined with Google's stellar software support, this all makes the Pixel 4 arguably one of the best phones under $400 available right now.

Related phones

Google Pixel 4 specs
Google Pixel 4 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.7
56%off $350 Special Woot $250 Special eBay $350 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11

