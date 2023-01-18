Apple’s latest HomePod is smarter, louder and better sounding than ever





Having Siri on board of the HomePod allows for hands-free control over features such as checking room temperature or humidity, requesting notifications when smoke or carbon monoxide alarms are detected at home, or simply turning the lights on or off.





Not only that, the HomePod is capable of delivering exceptional audio quality with deep bass and crystal clear high frequencies. The smart speaker is equipped with a custom-made high-excursion woofer, a built-in bass-EQ mic and it utilizes a beamforming array of five tweeters that go around the base to achieve impressive acoustics. All of this is enabled through the S7 chip and specialized software, which pushes the limits of audio computing to these groundbreaking limits.









The Apple HomePod is capable of sensing the room and adjusting its sound accordingly, as to utilize sound reflections to improve sound and remove distortions. All of this happens automatically and it real time, with a precision capable of truly immersing listeners in an impressive, rich soundscape.





You can link up multiple HomePods together for an improved listening experience, or even include a HomePod mini in the mix, to access additional features, such as multiroom audio via AirPlay. With a quick voice command or a touch of the users hand, multiple HomePods can become instantly and wirelessly linked. At that point, they can either join in and play the same song, or become utilized to create a stereo pair of smart speakers. Neat!





The latest HomePod is already available for order in the AppleStore app, but the smart speaker and home hub will become officially available as soon as February 3. Given that the HomePod is made to seamlessly integrate with the entire Apple ecosystem, enabling new features on a range of devices, starting from your iPhone and extending to your Smart Home, this latest smart speaker is a no-brainer for enthusiast.





