Weekly deals roundup: Check out these sweet discounts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy A54, and more
Today is a pretty special day for a fair chunk of mobile tech enthusiasts around the world, which means an important part of our audience here at PhoneArena might also be looking to get the latest and greatest iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods at the best possible prices right on their official release day.
But because we don't like to play favorites and, well, because it's awfully difficult to find a decent iPhone 15 series launch deal without a ton of strings attached, we're going to continue to do our thing today with yet another massive weekly collection of bargains from all corners of the web and on all types of different gadgets.
We're talking Android phones (both dirt-cheap and super-expensive), mid-range and high-end tablets, premium smartwatches, and noise-cancelling earbuds, with the latter two groups even including the newest AirPods Pros and Apple Watches, which are already on sale at small yet notable discounts. But first things first...
Here are your top three deals of the week
Now this is what we call diversity... in the Android landscape alone. A Samsung super-flagship with a built-in S Pen and all of the best hardware specifications in the world right now, a reasonably priced Samsung mid-ranger with a design likely to inspire the higher-end S23 FE and pretty much the same stellar software support as the S family, and last but not least, an incredibly cheap S23 Ultra alternative from Motorola.
It almost goes without saying that last year's 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus is more affordable than ever... with a far less versatile and capable pen in tow than Samsung's latest ultra-high-ender, while the 5G-enabled Galaxy A54 has actually been discounted by 100 bucks before, which doesn't make the 6.4-incher any less compelling and difficult to beat in terms of value for money again.
As far as the Galaxy S23 Ultra is concerned, probably the best Android phone out there today is also on sale at a new record low price at Best Buy sans trade-in, although you do need to opt for upfront carrier activation to save that unprecedented $450.
So many other great smartphone offers!
If you don't mind Best Buy's aforementioned condition but feel like the S23 Ultra is... too much for you, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ are also definitely worth considering at their own hefty new markdowns with carrier activation and no other strings attached.
Because some like their phones foldable these days, you might be delighted to see the incredibly well-reviewed Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 discounted very deeply at Best Buy and Amazon respectively, with the latter requiring no jumping through hoops whatsoever to slash $300 off an arguably extravagant price in a 512GB storage configuration.
Last (in this section) but certainly not least, the Pixel 7 Pro is somehow still marked down by a huge $250 from a not-so-excessive $899 list price in anticipation of its sequel's release, looking like an amazing choice for fans of large handsets with stock Android on a relatively tight budget.
Discounted tablets for everyone!
Okay, maybe there's not quite something for every type of tablet buyer in this part of our latest weekly deals roundup. But if you have more than a couple hundred dollars to spend on an iPad or jumbo-sized Android high-ender, we've got you covered.
You may need to hurry if you're tempted by Apple's newest "regular" iPad or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as the former is only discounted for a limited time and the latter is slowly but surely going out of stock at $100 below its list price in an entry-level variant.
The same actually goes for the gargantuan Lenovo Tab Extreme, which seems to be in extremely high demand... once again, while the Galaxy Tab S9+ has been on sale with a free storage upgrade and complimentary gift card for a whole week now. Then there's the Galaxy Tab S8, which is obviously significantly cheaper than Samsung's latest iPad Pro alternatives, and a Kindle Scribe that's not technically a full-blown tablet even though it sure looks similar to one. And you can write and sketch stuff on it in addition to reading books for days and days on end.
These are the best smartwatch promotions today
Let's be honest, a 2 percent discount would be laughable for a Wear OS-powered timepiece... or any kind of smartwatch from any company apart from Apple. But as far as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are concerned, those are some pretty great launch deals Amazon is running right now.
Of course, you've got alternatives if you don't want to pick up Apple's newest smartwatches for some reason (like their lack of Android support), and one of the best rugged products is without a doubt the second-gen Garmin Epix, which just so happens to be cheaper than an Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the moment with much better battery life and a super-strong sapphire display.
Get your affordable earbuds right now!
The technically-new-but-not-really second-gen AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case are hardly what we'd call affordable even after a 20 percent introductory discount, but just like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, they're also unlikely to drop any further anytime soon.
Instead of waiting for something like that to happen, you might want to consider two of the best wireless earbuds options around from industry veteran Jabra, one of which can be had today for 57 percent less than usual while the other requires an Amazon Prime membership and a lot of patience to go down by 55 percent come October 10. If you'd rather not wait that long, you can go right ahead and buy the Elite 85t before they go away.
