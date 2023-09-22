Weekly deals roundup: Check out these sweet discounts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy A54, and more





But because we don't like to play favorites and, well, because it's awfully difficult to find a decent iPhone 15 series launch deal without a ton of strings attached, we're going to continue to do our thing today with yet another massive weekly collection of bargains from all corners of the web and on all types of different gadgets.





We're talking Android phones (both dirt-cheap and super-expensive), mid-range and high-end tablets, premium smartwatches, and noise-cancelling earbuds, with the latter two groups even including the newest AirPods Pros and Apple Watches, which are already on sale at small yet notable discounts. But first things first...

Here are your top three deals of the week

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $450 off (38%) $749 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G88 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2460 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, Twilight Blue Color, Stylus Included $208 off (69%) Buy at Amazon





Now this is what we call diversity... in the Android landscape alone. A Samsung super-flagship with a built-in S Pen and all of the best hardware specifications in the world right now, a reasonably priced Samsung mid-ranger with a design likely to inspire the higher-end S23 FE and pretty much the same stellar software support as the S family, and last but not least, an incredibly cheap S23 Ultra alternative from Motorola.





It almost goes without saying that last year's 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus is more affordable than ever... with a far less versatile and capable pen in tow than Samsung's latest ultra-high-ender, while the 5G-enabled Galaxy A54 has actually been discounted by 100 bucks before, which doesn't make the 6.4-incher any less compelling and difficult to beat in terms of value for money again.





As far as the Galaxy S23 Ultra is concerned, probably the best Android phone out there today is also on sale at a new record low price at Best Buy sans trade-in, although you do need to opt for upfront carrier activation to save that unprecedented $450.

So many other great smartphone offers!

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $350 off (35%) $649 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $250 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $300 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





If you don't mind Best Buy's aforementioned condition but feel like the S23 Ultra is... too much for you, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ are also definitely worth considering at their own hefty new markdowns with carrier activation and no other strings attached.





Because some like their phones foldable these days, you might be delighted to see the incredibly well-reviewed Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 discounted very deeply at Best Buy and Amazon respectively, with the latter requiring no jumping through hoops whatsoever to slash $300 off an arguably extravagant price in a 512GB storage configuration.





still marked down by a huge $250 from a not-so-excessive $899 list price in anticipation of its sequel's release, looking like an amazing choice for fans of large handsets with stock Android on a relatively tight budget. Last (in this section) but certainly not least, the Pixel 7 Pro is somehowmarked down by a huge $250 from a not-so-excessive $899 list price in anticipation of its sequel's release, looking like an amazing choice for fans of large handsets with stock Android on a relatively tight budget.

Discounted tablets for everyone!

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Blue Color $70 off (16%) $379 $449 Buy at B&H Photo Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $160 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color $100 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige and Graphite Color Options, S Pen Included, Free $100 Gift Card Included $120 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab Extreme 14.5-Inch Tablet with 3K OLED Display, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Keyboard, Lenovo Precision Pen 3, and 68W Fast Charger Included $100 off (9%) $1000 $1099 99 Buy at Lenovo Kindle Scribe E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 16GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Basic Pen and 3-Month Kindle Unlimited Subscription Included, Prime Membership Required $75 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





Okay, maybe there's not quite something for every type of tablet buyer in this part of our latest weekly deals roundup. But if you have more than a couple hundred dollars to spend on an iPad or jumbo-sized Android high-ender, we've got you covered.





You may need to hurry if you're tempted by Apple's newest "regular" iPad or 12.9-inch iPad Pro , as the former is only discounted for a limited time and the latter is slowly but surely going out of stock at $100 below its list price in an entry-level variant.





These are the best smartwatch promotions today

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $9 off (2%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Alpine Lopp, Multiple Colors $19 off (2%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Sapphire Edition, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Pre-Loaded Topographical Maps, Black Color $200 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





Let's be honest, a 2 percent discount would be laughable for a Wear OS-powered timepiece... or any kind of smartwatch from any company apart from Apple. But as far as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are concerned, those are some pretty great launch deals Amazon is running right now.





Of course, you've got alternatives if you don't want to pick up Apple's newest smartwatches for some reason (like their lack of Android support), and one of the best rugged products is without a doubt the second-gen Garmin Epix, which just so happens to be cheaper than an Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the moment with much better battery life and a super-strong sapphire display.

Get your affordable earbuds right now!

Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $49 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, Adjustable HearThrough, ShakeGrip Technology for the Ultimate Active Fit, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Bundled Charging Case, Navy, Invite-Only Deal Available Exclusively for Amazon Prime Members $99 off (55%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Fully Adjustable HearThrough Technology, Four Beamforming Microphones for Outstanding Call Quality, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IPX4 Water Resistance, Bluetooth 5.1 Connectivity, Titanium Black Color $130 off (57%) Buy at Amazon





The second-gen AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case are hardly what we'd call affordable even after a 20 percent introductory discount, but just like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, they're also unlikely to drop any further anytime soon.





Instead of waiting for something like that to happen, you might want to consider two of the best wireless earbuds options around from industry veteran Jabra, one of which can be had today for 57 percent less than usual while the other requires an Amazon Prime membership and a lot of patience to go down by 55 percent come October 10 . If you'd rather not wait that long, you can go right ahead and buy the Elite 85t before they go away.