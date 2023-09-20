No need to wait to get Amazon's hugely versatile Kindle Scribe at massive discounts (with Prime)





We're talking, for instance, about the Kindle Scribe , which is roughly 12 months old right now. While that would typically prompt a new release in the smartphone landscape, Kindles are very rarely upgraded more often than once every two or three years.

Kindle Scribe E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 16GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Basic Pen and 3-Month Kindle Unlimited Subscription Included, Prime Membership Required $75 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Kindle Scribe E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 16GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Premium Pen and 3-Month Kindle Unlimited Subscription Included, Prime Membership Required $80 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Kindle Scribe E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 32GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Premium Pen and 3-Month Kindle Unlimited Subscription Included, Prime Membership Required $85 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Kindle Scribe E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 64GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Premium Pen and 3-Month Kindle Unlimited Subscription Included, Prime Membership Required $90 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





Additionally, this is already an incredibly advanced device with support for "natural" writing, as well as an absolutely massive 10.2-inch glare-free display in tow, which makes it pretty hard for Amazon to further raise the functionality and capabilities bar anytime soon.





What we're trying to say is that the first-ever Kindle Scribe edition will not become obsolete in the near future, and at its latest discounts, this bad boy is very difficult to resist for hardcore fans of e-readers who are also into digital scribbling and sketching.





Normally priced at $339.99 and up, the most sophisticated member of the super-popular Kindle family can be currently had for 75 bucks less than that in an entry-level 16GB storage variant with a "Basic" pen included and a three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription also thrown in.





Meanwhile, the "Premium" pen variants are marked down by $80, $85, and $90 from regular prices of $369.99, $389.99, and $419.99 with 16, 32, and 64 gigs of internal storage space respectively, and yes, each and every single one of these models also comes bundled with three complimentary months of Kindle Unlimited access.





It pretty much goes without saying that these are some of the highest discounts offered by Amazon on the Kindle Scribe since commercially releasing this puppy last year, but because nothing in life is that simple and sweet, you do have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the newest and hottest Kindle Scribe deals. On the bright side, the promos are available already, so no need to wait for next month's Prime Big Deal Days sale

If history is any indication, Amazon is undoubtedly preparing to unveil a whole bunch of new in-house products at its special "Devices and Services" event later today. These could include upgraded e-book readers, refreshed smart speakers, and other Echo-branded stuff with built-in Alexa voice skills, but of course, there are a few current-gen Amazon-made gadgets that will almost certainly not receive a sequel by the end of the year.