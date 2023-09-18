The Lenovo Tab Extreme is finally back on sale... at a special price with a keyboard and pen included

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
You probably don't remember this now, but Lenovo took the wraps off its biggest and most powerful Android tablet back in January at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Part of the reason why you may not recall the official announcement of the aptly named Tab Extreme is that the giant was for some reason released in limited numbers not once but twice, first in May and then in June.

The decidedly feature-packed and seemingly versatile 14.5-inch slate surprisingly went out of stock shortly after going on sale both of those times, but now you can once again order this bad boy directly from its manufacturer's US website.

Lenovo Tab Extreme

14.5-Inch Tablet with 3K OLED Display, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Keyboard, Lenovo Precision Pen 3, and 68W Fast Charger Included
$100 off (9%)
$1000
$1099 99
Buy at Lenovo
 

If you do so, you are currently promised "standard" nationwide delivery in just a few days, which makes us hopeful that we're finally looking at a proper release here and that Lenovo will be able to handle demand for more than a few hours or days this time around.

Normally priced at $1,099.99 with both a keyboard and pen bundled in, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is (again) marked down to $1,000 sans any special requirements or strings attached. You'll still get the two accessories alongside the jumbo-sized device if you hurry, but remember, this 3-in-1 package was actually discounted to $900 at one point, so it might be worth waiting and seeing whether or not that offer will be renewed in the near future.

Of course, Lenovo could run out of Tab Extreme inventory once more if you wait too long, so perhaps it's best to be quick and pull the trigger right now to avoid taking any unnecessary risks. On paper, this thing is without a doubt one of the best Android tablets out there, with a display that's not only massive but also extremely sharp (pun intended), a super-powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor under the hood, an exquisitely generous 12 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB internal storage, and a huge 12,300mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging support.

Apart from the aforementioned productivity-enhancing Lenovo Tab Extreme Keyboard and creativity-encouraging Lenovo Precision Pen 3, the Android 13-based monster on sale here at a fairly reasonable price will also come bundled with an actual charger capable of taking full advantage of those 68-watt speeds. Then you have no less than eight JBL speakers for an absolutely astounding audio experience, and believe it or not, everything is neatly packaged in a razor-thin and decently lightweight chassis made from an ultra-premium combination of aluminum and glass.

