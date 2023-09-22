The hot new Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are on sale (and shipping) at special prices
The big day is finally here, ladies and gentlemen, and the next-gen Apple devices you've been waiting for all year are ready to be picked up in brick and mortar stores around the world... unless, of course, you were quick to pre-order them as soon as they went official, in which case you could get your hands on your new iPhone, Watch, or AirPods any minute now.
If for some reason you were hesitant to commit to a familiar-looking but upgraded Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2, today might actually be a better time to order one of these bad boys than last week.
That's because Amazon is already selling the latest and greatest contenders for the heavyweight title of best smartwatch money can buy right now at reduced prices, which Apple itself is unlikely to do, well, ever.
You're obviously not looking at any life-changing discounts here, but any buck you can save on the release day of a hot new Apple product is... an achievement. The "mainstream" (read more affordable) Series 9 is marked down by $10 in essentially all variants and colors with or without standalone cellular connectivity, while the rugged Ultra 2 can be had for $20 under its $799 list price in a single 49mm case size and a couple of hues of its own.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2, remember, is equipped with 4G LTE support as standard while also rocking a far more robust construction than its little "brother", as well as significantly better battery life, water resistance, and even display brightness.
That's not to say the Apple Watch Series 9 is a pushover you shouldn't consider under any circumstances. Quite on the contrary, as the non-rugged intelligent timepiece feels better suited for the needs (and budgets) of way more people, normally fetching $400 and up with the same cutting-edge S9 processor under the hood as the Watch Ultra 2, as well as all of the health and fitness monitoring tools you could ever need on a day-to-day basis.
