Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Pre-order all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

The hot new Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are on sale (and shipping) at special prices

Deals
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The hot new Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are on sale (and shipping) at special prices
The big day is finally here, ladies and gentlemen, and the next-gen Apple devices you've been waiting for all year are ready to be picked up in brick and mortar stores around the world... unless, of course, you were quick to pre-order them as soon as they went official, in which case you could get your hands on your new iPhone, Watch, or AirPods any minute now.

If for some reason you were hesitant to commit to a familiar-looking but upgraded Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2, today might actually be a better time to order one of these bad boys than last week.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$9 off (2%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Alpine Lopp, Multiple Colors
$19 off (2%)
Buy at Amazon

That's because Amazon is already selling the latest and greatest contenders for the heavyweight title of best smartwatch money can buy right now at reduced prices, which Apple itself is unlikely to do, well, ever.

You're obviously not looking at any life-changing discounts here, but any buck you can save on the release day of a hot new Apple product is... an achievement. The "mainstream" (read more affordable) Series 9 is marked down by $10 in essentially all variants and colors with or without standalone cellular connectivity, while the rugged Ultra 2 can be had for $20 under its $799 list price in a single 49mm case size and a couple of hues of its own.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, remember, is equipped with 4G LTE support as standard while also rocking a far more robust construction than its little "brother", as well as significantly better battery life, water resistance, and even display brightness.

That's not to say the Apple Watch Series 9 is a pushover you shouldn't consider under any circumstances. Quite on the contrary, as the non-rugged intelligent timepiece feels better suited for the needs (and budgets) of way more people, normally fetching $400 and up with the same cutting-edge S9 processor under the hood as the Watch Ultra 2, as well as all of the health and fitness monitoring tools you could ever need on a day-to-day basis.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless