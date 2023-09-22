The hot new Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are on sale (and shipping) at special prices





Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Alpine Lopp, Multiple Colors





That's because Amazon is already selling the latest and greatest contenders for the heavyweight title of best smartwatch money can buy right now at reduced prices, which Apple itself is unlikely to do, well, ever.





You're obviously not looking at any life-changing discounts here, but any buck you can save on the release day of a hot new Apple product is... an achievement. The "mainstream" (read more affordable) Series 9 is marked down by $10 in essentially all variants and colors with or without standalone cellular connectivity, while the rugged Ultra 2 can be had for $20 under its $799 list price in a single 49mm case size and a couple of hues of its own.





The Apple Watch Ultra 2 , remember, is equipped with 4G LTE support as standard while also rocking a far more robust construction than its little "brother", as well as significantly better battery life, water resistance, and even display brightness.





That's not to say the Apple Watch Series 9 is a pushover you shouldn't consider under any circumstances. Quite on the contrary, as the non-rugged intelligent timepiece feels better suited for the needs (and budgets) of way more people, normally fetching $400 and up with the same cutting-edge S9 processor under the hood as the Watch Ultra 2, as well as all of the health and fitness monitoring tools you could ever need on a day-to-day basis.