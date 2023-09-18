Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order

and





That's right, the latest (and greatest) AirPods are not even shipping to their earliest adopters yet, and they're somehow already marked down from a $249.99 list price to $199.99. As you can imagine, this highly unusual pre-order deal doesn't come directly from the Cupertino-based tech giant, which means that you'll need to take your business to Best Buy if you want to keep that 50 bucks in your pocket and spend as little as possible on the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with a USB-C MagSafe case.

That shouldn't be a problem for, well, anyone, as this is a highly trusted retailer ready to guarantee that you'll receive your order "by release day" (i.e. this Friday, September 22) if you place it right now.





definitely the most popular) in the world you can pair with a new or old iPhone in late 2023. Keeping in mind that these "new" second-gen AirPods Pro are not really different from the 2022 edition in a lot of ways, it's certainly no secret that you're looking at probably the best of the best wireless earbuds (andthe most popular) in the world you can pair with a new or old iPhone in late 2023.





Apart from the charging interface of their case, the AirPods Pro 2's hardware is virtually unchanged from last year, still including state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, and personalized spatial audio technologies, as well as stellar battery life, flawless connectivity, and decent IPX4 water resistance.





The software will be further improved come Friday, mind you, with a bunch of handy features and capabilities like Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and Automatic Switching set to be added in or enhanced to make an already great overall user experience even greater and a sweet Best Buy launch promotion even closer to the taste of honey.