Weekly deals roundup: Top post-Cyber Monday offers on the Pixel Fold, Galaxy Watch 6, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Phew! It's finally Friday, and we're just hours away from the weekend. And, oh boy, we're definitely ready for the weekend after what's been a long and tough week here at the office.
We had Cyber Monday on, well, Monday. And we saw some bonkers Cyber Monday deals on phones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers. True, a lot of them were a continuation of the Black Friday offers, but we noticed some new, unmissable promos, too.
In this week's compilation of the best offers we've seen over the past five days, we've included the top Cyber Monday deals that are still available, along with a few great new deals that popped up throughout the week. So, check them out below, and don't hesitate to pull the trigger on a deal you like because these awesome offers could expire any minute!
After a few days, the incredible Cyber Monday discounts began to wind down, expiring one by one. But there are still a few sweet Cyber Monday promos left that you can take advantage of. This is why we decided to make today's deals roundup a little different.
The top 3 offers to splurge on this week
If you're in the market for an awesome Pixel foldable, Amazon has discounted the OG Pixel Fold by a whopping $809, bringing it down to a new all-time low price. The phone is a no-brainer right now, so we encourage you to grab one as soon as possible.
For those looking for a fancy new smartwatch, we've found an incredible deal on Samsung's ex-flagship Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is also on sale at a new all-time low price. You can save $190 and get one for less than $240.
However, if you're after an affordable mid-ranger, you may want to check out Amazon's deal on the capable Motorola Edge (2024). Right now, this bad boy is selling at its lowest price, letting you grab one for just under $300 and save $250.
See these unmissable phone deals as well
The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 FE are both heavily discounted even after Cyber Monday and are unmissable at their current prices. However, if you're more of a Motorola fan, feel free to snag the company's latest Razr+ phone for $200 off. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is also on sale right now and can be yours for $150 less. Pixel fans can save big as well. The Pixel 9 is discounted by $139, while the Pixel 8 Pro is now selling for $282 off its usual cost.
Don't miss out on saving on a new top-notch tablet, too
We're seeing great tablet offers even after Cyber Monday. Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are both available at hefty discounts. The former is $150 off, while the latter is available for up to $1,000 off. You can also save $230 on the Galaxy Tab S9 or $400 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
If you're a Lenovo fan, you can get the Lenovo Tab Plus for $100 off. On the other hand, if you want a capable slate that runs on Windows, the Microsoft Surface Pro (2024) with Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core) chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is now $300 off on Amazon.
Be sure to enhance your style with these top smartwatch deals while you're at it
It's a great time to be a Galaxy user, as you can currently save $75 on the latest Galaxy Watch 7 or $160 on its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6. That being said, Pixel users can also score sweet savings on a new Pixel Watch.
Those on a budget can save on the OG Pixel Watch, as Amazon is currently selling Google's first-ever smartwatch at a massive 50% discount. We've also managed to find a few sweet post-Cyber Monday Garmin smartwatch deals, including a hefty $250 discount on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar.
Look at that! You can also elevate your listening experience without breaking the bank
The November festivities may be over, but you can still elevate your listening experience by snagging top-notch headphones at a much lower price. For example, the 60th Anniversary Edition of the high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra is $130 off. Plus, the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are also deeply discounted, with savings of $152 and $102, respectively.
For those who prefer earbuds, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still available at a sweet $90 discount, while Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $79 off their price.
The party never stops with these heavily discounted Bluetooth speakers
You never know when a capable Bluetooth speaker might come in handy. In fact, you may need one in a few weeks to play Christmas songs during a family gathering. It will surely lift the Christmas spirit for the whole family! And right now, you can get a capable Bluetooth speaker like the Marshall Emberton II or Bose SoundLink Max at a heavily reduced price! The former is on sale for 41% off, while the latter can be yours for 25% less. So, don't miss out and save today!
