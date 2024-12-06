Weekly deals roundup: Top post-Cyber Monday offers on the Pixel Fold, Galaxy Watch 6, and more





The top 3 offers to splurge on this week





Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $809! The Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage is on sale at a whopping $809 discount on Amazon, bringing it down to a new all-time low price. Boasting a powerful Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers fast performance. Additionally, you can easily use it with one hand without even unfolding it, thanks to its 5.8-inch OLED front display. The Pixel Fold is a no-brainer at its current price, so act fast and save big now! $809 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm,Bluetooth): Save $190! Amazon is selling the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a hefty $190 discount, bringing this exact model to a new all-time low price. This lets you get a unit for just under $240. Don't miss out, as this bad boy packs a plethora of features, looks stylish and is a real bargain at its current price. $190 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2024): Save $250! Grab the Motorola Edge (2024) at its lowest price ever on Amazon and save $250. This way you'll get this bad boy for just under $300, making it a no-brainer. Boasting a mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, this bad boy can handle most tasks with ease. In addition, it boasts a beautiful 6.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Don't miss out and save today! $250 off (45%) Buy at Amazon









However, if you're after an affordable mid-ranger, you may want to check out Amazon's deal on the capable



For those looking for a fancy new smartwatch, we've found an incredible deal on Samsung's ex-flagship If you're in the market for an awesome Pixel foldable, Amazon has discounted the OG Pixel Fold by a whopping $809, bringing it down to a new all-time low price. The phone is a no-brainer right now, so we encourage you to grab one as soon as possible.However, if you're after an affordable mid-ranger, you may want to check out Amazon's deal on the capable Motorola Edge (2024) . Right now, this bad boy is selling at its lowest price, letting you grab one for just under $300 and save $250.For those looking for a fancy new smartwatch, we've found an incredible deal on Samsung's ex-flagship Galaxy Watch 6 Classic , which is also on sale at a new all-time low price. You can save $190 and get one for less than $240.





See these unmissable phone deals as well





Motorola Razr+ (2024): Save $200 on Amazon! The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is another great choice, offering power and style in a foldable form factor. It features a 6.9-inch main AMOLED display and a 4-inch secondary display. In addition, it comes with a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, delivering fast performance. Right now, you can find it for $200 off on Amazon. So, act fast and save today! $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): $150 off at Amazon The latest Moto G Stylus 5G is $150 off its price on Amazon. This allows you to get one for less than $240! If you're a stylus phone fan, you should definitely consider this promo. This bad boy has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and a beautiful pOLED display. All this results into speedy performance and a pleasant viewing experience. Save while you can! $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: Save $350! Amazon makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage a real bargain! Right now, the 256GB model of this powerhouse is discounted by $350l, landing it under $950. This fella has a top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful photos and is a must-have. $350 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S24 FE, 256GB, Blue: $100 off at Amazon! The mid-range Galaxy S24 FE is now $100 more affordable on Amazon. The phone boasts a fast Exynos 2400e chipset, which delivers top-tier performance. In addition, it rocks a beautiful 6.7-inch display, which offers a good watching experience. Don't hesitate to get this bad boy for less with this deal! $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 9 128GB: Save $139! Amazon is offering a sweet $139 discount on the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage space. This allows you to score one of the latest Pixel phones for just under $660, which is a great price for this bad boy. Equipped with Google's powerful Tensor G4 and 12GB of RAM, our friend delivers fast performance and can handle any task with ease. And just like other Pixel phones, it takes beautiful pictures. So, act fast and save with this offer now while it's still up for grabs! $139 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 8 Pro: Save $282! Grab the top-tier Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage for $282 off on Amazon. Boasting a powerful Tensor G3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers fast performance. In addition, it takes beautiful pictures and comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, which offers a pleasant viewing experience. Don't hesitate and save today! $282 off (28%) Buy at Amazon







Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Don't miss out on saving on a new top-notch tablet, too





Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Save up to $1,000 with a trade-in! The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is still discounted by $200 at Samsung. In addition, you can save up to an extra $800 with a trade-in or $50 without. Don't hesitate and save big now while you still can! $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Save $150 on Amazon! Get the all-new Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage at a sweet $150 post-Cyber Monday discount. Equipped with a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset, this tablet offers an insane amount of firepower. In addition, it packs a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display, which makes it great for watching movies on the go. $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: Save $400 at Best Buy! Best Buy is selling the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 256GB of storage at a massive $400 discount. This means you can snag one for just $800. Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, this bad boy can handle any task with ease. And with a beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED display, it delivers a great watching experience. In other words, this can be your new workhorse, as well as entertainment device. Don't miss out and save today! $400 off (33%) $799 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $230! Amazon is selling the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage at a hefty $230 discount, allowing you to score one for just under $620. The tablet offers fast performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is great for work. In addition, it boasts a beautiful 11-inch display that delivers an incredible watching experience. Act fast and save today! $230 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 256GB: Save $200 on Amazon! Get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 256GB of storage for $200 off its price on Amazon. The tablet offers fast performance thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 chipset. In addition, it comes equipped with a 12.4-inch display, which delivers a great watching experience without breaking the bank. Act fast and save while you can! $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab Plus: Save $100! The official Lenovo Store has launched a fantastic deal on one of its latest tablets. The Tab Plus is currently 34% off, meaning you can save $100 on the slate with eight speakers and 128GB of storage. So, act fast and save today! $100 off (34%) $189 99 $289 99 Buy at Lenovo Microsoft Surface Pro (2024): Save $300! The Microsoft Surface Pro (2024) with Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is on sale for $300 off its price on Amazon. This bad boy is great for both work and entertainment, so if you want a tablet that offers more of a PC-like experience, be sure to save with this deal as soon as possible! $300 off (25%) Buy at Amazon













If you're a Lenovo fan, you can get the Lenovo Tab Plus for $100 off. On the other hand, if you want a capable slate that runs on Windows, the Microsoft Surface Pro (2024) with Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core) chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is now $300 off on Amazon.





Be sure to enhance your style with these top smartwatch deals while you're at it





Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, LTE): Save $75! The 44mm LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 7 is on sale for $75 off on Amazon, meaning you can get one for just under $305. The watch boasts dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, among a plethora of features. It also runs on Wear OS, giving you access to plenty of apps. It's great for a Galaxy user who wants to keep tabs on their health while having a feature-rich smartwatch. $75 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, LTE): Save $160 on Amazon! Grab the 44mm LTE version of the remarkable Galaxy Watch 6 at a sweet $160 discount on Amazon. Packed with features and offering a premium design, this smartwatch is a great buy, especially at its current price. So, don't miss out and save while you can! $160 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch: Save 50% on Amazon! The Wi-Fi model of the first-gen Pixel Watch is available at a massive 50% discount on Amazon. This allows you to score a unit for just under $140, saving you $140. The watch is loaded with features and is a real bargain at this price. So, don't hesitate and save now! $140 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 5: Save $100! The awesome Garmin Vivoactive 5 is now discounted by $100. This means you can snag one for less than $200. The watch is loaded with features, packs a bright AMOLED display and is a true bargain at its current price. Don't hesitate and save now! $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: Save $250 on Amazon! The durable fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is now $250 off on Amazon. The watch delivers up to 37 days with solar charging, which is incredible battery life. In addition, it boasts a plethora of features and is an even bigger bargain at its current price. $250 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu Sq 2: Save $100! The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is now $100 off on Amazon, which means you can snatch one for under $145. This is an affordable Garmin smartwatch, which packs a bright AMOLED display and offers up to 11 days of battery life. In addition, it offers a plethora of health-tracking features such as Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





It's a great time to be a Galaxy user, as you can currently save $75 on the latest Galaxy Watch 7 or $160 on its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6 . That being said, Pixel users can also score sweet savings on a new Pixel Watch.





Those on a budget can save on the OG Pixel Watch , as Amazon is currently selling Google 's first-ever smartwatch at a massive 50% discount. We've also managed to find a few sweet post-Cyber Monday Garmin smartwatch deals, including a hefty $250 discount on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar.





Look at that! You can also elevate your listening experience without breaking the bank





Bose QuietComfort Ultra: Save $130! The 60th Anniversary Edition of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth headphones is currently $130 off its price. This means you can snag a pair for just under $300, which makes this deal unmissable. These headphones rank among the best on the market, delivering top-quality sound and incredible ANC. Don't hesitate and save while the offer is still available! $130 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort headphones: Now 43% OFF on Amazon! Bose's new QuietComfort cans are available for less than $200 right now. This is an exceptionally low price, which makes them a no-brainer With their exceptional noise-cancelling tech and all-day battery life, these are the perfect companions for just about any person and any activity! $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $130 on Amazon! Experience unparalleled audio quality with Sennheiser's signature sound, designed to deliver rich, dynamic soundscapes. Enjoy personalized audio settings that tailor the experience to your preferences, while immersive noise cancellation blocks out distractions for a truly focused listening experience. With exceptional comfort and crystal-clear call quality, these headphones are perfect for all-day wear, whether you're working, traveling, or relaxing! So, act fast and get them for just under $250 while you still can! $130 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4: Now on sale for 43% OFF! Snag the Sony WH-1000XM4 at a massive 43% discount with this offer and save $152. Delivering premium sound and equipped with top-tier ANC, and impressive battery life, these headphones are the perfect audio companion. Don't miss out and save big today! $152 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $102 on Amazon! Save $102 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 with this sweet Amazon deal! The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones deliver magnificent sound with crystal-clear hands-free calling. Enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging—just 3 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback! $102 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $90 less on Amazon! Get a pair of top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just under $110 with this sweet Amazon offer. The earbuds are still among the best on the market, delivering incredible sound and boasting effective ANC. Act fast and score a pair for much less than usual today! $90 off (45%) Buy at Amazon AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C: Save 32% on Amazon! The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are now on sale for $79 off their price, which means you can snag a pair for just under $170. Loaded with features such as health tools, Siri, Active Noise Cancellation, hearing aid support, and Personalized Spatial Audio, these earbuds are worth every penny spent. So, don't dilly-dally and save today! $79 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





The November festivities may be over, but you can still elevate your listening experience by snagging top-notch headphones at a much lower price. For example, the 60th Anniversary Edition of the high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra is $130 off. Plus, the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are also deeply discounted, with savings of $152 and $102, respectively.









The party never stops with these heavily discounted Bluetooth speakers





Bose SoundLink Max: Save $100! Now that's a great deal that lets you save 25%, or $100, on this exceptional Bose Bluetooth speaker. It has a dedicated handle that will make it so easy to lug it around, and you will have to, as it will last you for around 20 hours if you listen to moderately high music. $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Beats Pill (2024): Save $50! The new Beats Pill is now on sale for $50 off its price on Amazon. This means you can get it for just under $100, making it a great deal. The speaker delivers great sound for the price and boasts strong bass. In addition, it delivers up to 24 hours of battery life and packs an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Don't hesitate and save with this offer today! $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Marshall Emberton II: Now 41% OFF on Amazon! Grab the Marshall Emberton II for 41% off its price on Amazon and pay less than $100 for one of the best speakers on the market. The speaker is compact but delivers top-quality sound and packs great durability. It's a true bargain right now. Act fast and save today! $70 off (41%) Buy at Amazon Sony ULT Field 1: Now 25% off on Amazon! The Sony ULT Field 1 is 25% off at Amazon right now, offering more value for money. The speaker has a durable design and offers a 12-hour battery life. It stands out with a decent sound with deep bass as well. Get one and save! $32 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





You never know when a capable Bluetooth speaker might come in handy. In fact, you may need one in a few weeks to play Christmas songs during a family gathering. It will surely lift the Christmas spirit for the whole family! And right now, you can get a capable Bluetooth speaker like the Marshall Emberton II or Bose SoundLink Max at a heavily reduced price! The former is on sale for 41% off, while the latter can be yours for 25% less. So, don't miss out and save today!



