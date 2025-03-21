Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 9 Pro, Razr (2024), and many more awesome bargains on offer today!
Excited for Amazon's Big Spring Sale event next week? Why wait until then when you can already buy many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones out there at some of their lowest ever prices?
That's right, a bunch of "big spring" sales (not technically labeled like that) are in full swing right now, and all you have to do is carefully weigh all your options on the following lists and take advantage of the ones you feel best fit your needs, preferences, and perhaps more importantly, budget.
This week's top three deals are ideal for three different target audiences
At a whopping 250 bucks under its $699.99 list price, the non-Plus Motorola Razr (2024) is arguably the greatest foldable phone available on a tight budget today. Not quite as powerful as its Plus-branded sibling or Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Flip 6, this bad boy does come with a lot of screen real estate (both inside and outside the fold), as well as a hefty battery, blazing fast charging capabilities, and more than respectable cameras.
In short, you're looking at an outstanding value proposition there, but the same actually goes for the non-foldable Pixel 9 Pro in a 512GB storage variant despite its significantly higher price point. Google's relatively compact 6.3-inch flagship is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones money can buy, and at a $300 discount, its bang for your buck is pretty hard to beat.
If you want something ultra-affordable that goes nicely with the Pixel 9 Pro (and other Android handsets from both Google and other brands), the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are notably on sale at their Black Friday 2024 price again. This record high $50 discount makes some of the best wireless earbuds in the world even better than usual, which is why you may want to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP.
These other smartphone offers are for everyone
Well, almost everyone. If you're looking to purchase the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra at a nice discount, for instance, I'm afraid you're out of luck at the moment. The same goes if you want to spend $250 or less for a decent mobile device. But the Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger is much more than decent, and it incredibly costs less than three Benjamins, so it's well worth your current financial effort.
The Galaxy S25 Plus, meanwhile, is almost as good as its S Pen-wielding brother, as well as way cheaper right now. Then you've got a whole slew of other new and old Motorolas available at deeper discounts than ever, as well as the Pixel 9 Pro XL for hardcore Google fans and Android purists who like huge screens and state-of-the-art hardware.
The OnePlus 13 is an excellent alternative to both the Galaxy S25+ and Pixel 9 Pro XL at its latest discount (with free noise-cancelling earbuds included), and last but certainly not least, the OnePlus Open foldable can be had at a phenomenal price for what it has to offer (especially in the absence of a 2025 sequel).
Who wants a hugely discounted tablet?
Everyone? That's perfect, because I've gathered tablets for (almost) every budget this week, ranging from the affordable new iPad 11 with Apple A16 processing power to a gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ with a built-in S Pen and stunning AMOLED display in tow.
Google's one-and-done Pixel Tablet is certainly not to be ignored at a rare $140 discount with 256GB storage (and no speaker dock) either, while the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is an impressively affordable Galaxy Tab S10 Plus alternative at a lower-than-ever price with both a stylus and keyboard bundled in. Finally, Apple's hot new 11 and 13-inch iPad Air with M3 power are on sale at the same discounts as last week, which doesn't make their launch deals any less remarkable.
How about a popular smartwatch at a special price?
Whether your brand loyalty lies with Apple, Samsung, or Google, our latest weekly deals roundup has you covered with three irresistible deals on three of the best smartwatches from those three companies.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra has to be the most compelling rugged option today at a huge $230 discount (with no trade-in required), while the Apple Watch Series 10 and Google Pixel Watch 3 are arguably the most appealing "mainstream" smartwatches on sale right now. Full stop, no other commentary needed.
Who doesn't like ultra-affordable earbuds and headphones?
Even if you don't think you necessarily need a new pair of wireless earbuds or over-ear headphones right now, it's going to be mighty difficult to say no to Samsung's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Buds 3 or Apple's unbeatably priced Beats Studio Pro. Incredibly enough, the Beats Solo Buds are even more affordable than the Galaxy Buds 3, and naturally, the same goes for the mid-range Beats Solo 4 in comparison with their higher-end Studio Pro "cousin."
So many amazing options, such little time (presumably) to pick them up at these extraordinary discounts!
