Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 9 Pro, Razr (2024), and many more awesome bargains on offer today!





That's right, a bunch of "big spring" sales (not technically labeled like that) are in full swing right now, and all you have to do is carefully weigh all your options on the following lists and take advantage of the ones you feel best fit your needs, preferences, and perhaps more importantly, budget.

This week's top three deals are ideal for three different target audiences

Google Pixel 9 Pro $300 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola razr (2024) $449 99 $699 99 $250 off (36%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Three Color Options Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 $50 off (22%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 11mm Drivers for Powerful Bass, New High-Frequency Chamber for Smooth Treble, Tensor A1 Chip, Google AI, Beamforming Microphones and Wind-Blocking Mesh Covers for Crystal Clear Calls, Adjustable Fit, Conversation Detection, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





available on a tight budget today. Not quite as powerful as its Plus-branded sibling or Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Flip 6 a lot of screen real estate (both inside and outside the fold), as well as a hefty battery, blazing fast charging capabilities, and more than respectable cameras. At a whopping 250 bucks under its $699.99 list price, the non-Plus Motorola Razr (2024) is arguably the greatest foldable phone available on a tight budget today. Not quite as powerful as its Plus-branded sibling or Samsung's state-of-the-art, this bad boy does come withof screen real estate (both inside and outside the fold), as well as a hefty battery, blazing fast charging capabilities, and more than respectable cameras.

In short, you're looking at an outstanding value proposition there, but the same actually goes for the non-foldable Pixel 9 Pro in a 512GB storage variant despite its significantly higher price point. Google's relatively compact 6.3-inch flagship is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones money can buy, and at a $300 discount, its bang for your buck is pretty hard to beat.





Pixel 9 Pro (and other Android handsets from both Google and other brands), the If you want something ultra-affordable that goes nicely with the(and other Android handsets from both Google and other brands), the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are notably on sale at their Black Friday 2024 price again. This record high $50 discount makes some of the best wireless earbuds in the world even better than usual, which is why you may want to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP.

These other smartphone offers are for everyone

Motorola Edge (2024) $279 99 $549 99 $270 off (49%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Buy at BestBuy Motorola razr 40 $299 99 $699 99 $400 off (57%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Sage Green Color Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge+ (2023) $379 99 $799 99 $420 off (53%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color Buy at BestBuy Motorola razr+ $399 99 $999 99 $600 off (60%) 2023 Edition, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color Buy at BestBuy Motorola razr Plus (2024) $649 99 $999 99 $350 off (35%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Three Color Options Buy at BestBuy Gift OnePlus 13 $849 99 $899 99 $50 off (6%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy S25+ $849 99 $999 99 $150 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Two Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $300 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon OnePlus Open $1199 99 $1699 99 $500 off (29%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options Buy at BestBuy





Well, almost everyone. If you're looking to purchase the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra at a nice discount, for instance, I'm afraid you're out of luck at the moment. The same goes if you want to spend $250 or less for a decent mobile device. But the Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger is much more than decent, and it incredibly costs less than three Benjamins, so it's well worth your current financial effort.



almost as good as its S Pen-wielding brother, as well as way cheaper right now. Then you've got a whole slew of other new and old Motorolas available at deeper discounts than ever, as well as the Pixel 9 Pro XL The Galaxy S25 Plus , meanwhile, isas good as its S Pen-wielding brother, as well ascheaper right now. Then you've got a whole slew of other new and old Motorolas available at deeper discounts than ever, as well as thefor hardcore Google fans and Android purists who like huge screens and state-of-the-art hardware.





Who wants a hugely discounted tablet?

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $20 off (6%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Blue and Silver Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet $140 off (28%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $539 99 $699 99 $160 off (23%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $50 off (8%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $56 off (7%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $170 off (17%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





with a built-in S Pen and stunning AMOLED display in tow. Everyone? That's perfect, because I've gathered tablets for (almost) every budget this week, ranging from the affordable new iPad 11 with Apple A16 processing power to a gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ with a built-in S Pen and stunning AMOLED display in tow.





Galaxy Tab S10 Plus alternative at a lower-than-ever price with both a stylus and keyboard bundled in. Finally, Google's one-and-done Pixel Tablet is certainly not to be ignored at a rare $140 discount with 256GB storage (and no speaker dock) either, while the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is an impressively affordablePlus alternative at a lower-than-ever price with both a stylus and keyboard bundled in. Finally, Apple's hot new 11 and 13-inch iPad Air with M3 power are on sale at the same discounts as last week, which doesn't make their launch deals any less remarkable.

How about a popular smartwatch at a special price?

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) $60 off (17%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $70 off (18%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $419 99 $649 99 $230 off (35%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





Whether your brand loyalty lies with Apple, Samsung, or Google, our latest weekly deals roundup has you covered with three irresistible deals on three of the best smartwatches from those three companies.





Who doesn't like ultra-affordable earbuds and headphones?

Beats Solo Buds $27 off (34%) True Wireless Earbuds with Android and iOS Compatibility, Custom Acoustic Architecture for Powerful Sound with Full Range and Clarity, Dual-Layer Drivers for Minimal Distortion, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Support, Carrying Case Included, Matte Black Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 $99 99 $179 99 $80 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Adaptive Equalizer, Galaxy AI, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver Color, No Trade-In Required, Additional Discounts Available with Eligible Trade-Ins Buy at Samsung Beats Solo 4 $70 off (35%) Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Beats Proprietary Platform, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, UltraPlush Ear Cushions for Extended Comfort and Durability, Lossless Audio via USB-C or 3.5mm, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro $170 off (49%) Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





Even if you don't think you necessarily need a new pair of wireless earbuds or over-ear headphones right now, it's going to be mighty difficult to say no to Samsung's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Buds 3 or Apple's unbeatably priced Beats Studio Pro. Incredibly enough, the Beats Solo Buds are even more affordable than the Galaxy Buds 3, and naturally, the same goes for the mid-range Beats Solo 4 in comparison with their higher-end Studio Pro "cousin."





So many amazing options, such little time (presumably) to pick them up at these extraordinary discounts!