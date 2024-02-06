Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Apple's always great AirPods 2 slink down to impulse buy turf for the first time in 2024

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's always great AirPods 2 slink down to impulse buy turf for the first time in 2024
There are certainly not a lot of 2019-released tech products we'd recommend you give a second thought to in 2024, but Apple's "classic" second-gen AirPods can still be considered among the very best wireless earbuds you can buy right now... at the right price.

$129 is probably not it, but fortunately, most major US retailers are pretty regularly selling these bad boys at cool discounts of 20 or 30 bucks nowadays. Being able to save $40 happens far less frequently, but if you hurry, you can do precisely that at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing
$39 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing
$40 off (31%)
$89 99
$129 99
Buy at BestBuy

This basically makes the non-Pro AirPods 2 cheaper than they've been in a good couple of months, although in the spirit of full disclosure, we should point out that various Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 sales dropped Apple's non-noise-cancelling buds with a "traditional" Lightning charging case included to an even lower price of $79.99.

At $10 more, these remain unbeatable for hardcore Apple fans on tight budgets who don't have the patience or sheer force of will to wait and see if the aforementioned $50 markdown comes back in the near future. Of course, there are no guarantees that will ever happen, so if you're in the market for a nice Valentine's Day gift or simply want to buy yourself a decent pair of wireless earbuds at a killer price today, you know what to do.

Powered by an Apple H1 chip, the "ancient" AirPods (2nd Generation) are obviously inferior to both the AirPods Pro 2 and non-Pro AirPods 3 in many crucial departments. But the connectivity is still flawless, the design... unmistakable, the overall audio quality pretty decent for the sub-$100 category, and the battery life... not that bad to completely break what's otherwise a very hard-to-resist deal.

If you only have eyes (and ears) for Apple-branded gadgets, we would go so far as to deem the AirPods 2 an absolute must-buy today, especially since we suspect this new promotion will not last long and could even go away by Valentine's Day.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless