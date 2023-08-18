Weekly deals roundup: Get your hot new discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Pixel 7, and many more
Whether you're getting ready for the start of a new school year or simply want to end your summer on a high note with one last mobile tech purchase at the lowest possible price, we've got you covered today with our latest roundup of the greatest week-closing deals from across the web.
We're not going to claim this is also our greatest ever weekly collection of bargains and steals across categories as diverse as smartphones, tablets, wearables, headphones, and smart home devices. But given that Prime Day is long behind us and Black Friday still several months down the line, you're certainly looking at a robust and impressively lengthy list of deeply discounted gadgets here that starts with...
The 3 best deals available right now
Are the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Google Pixel 7, and Motorola Edge+ (2023) the absolute best Android phones money can buy today? Probably not, but they are among your top high-end options of the year (at least until the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro inevitably come out), and compared to the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel 7 Pro, they're considerably more affordable, especially as part of Amazon's newest promotions with no hoops to jump through.
Incredibly enough, the "regular" 6.3-inch Pixel 7 is about as cheap as the smaller and humbler Pixel 7a after a substantial $150 markdown in an unlocked variant, while Z Flip 5 buyers can currently choose between an outright $100 discount and $150 Amazon gift card, which arguably beats the e-commerce giant's recently concluded pre-order offer on the same foldable device.
Then you have Motorola's simply mind-boggling Edge+ (2023) promo kicked off earlier this week, which not only lowers the already reasonable price of that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse with 512GB storage to 720 bucks, also throwing in a nice gift separately worth a whopping $300 and rarely knocked down under $250 on its own.
Other sweet smartphone offers to consider
So you think you can afford the best foldable phone in the world right now? Then why not get it at a small but notable $100 discount with no strings attached or alongside an always handy $200 Amazon gift card at its full retail price?
Somewhat similar to the exceptionally well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google's premium Pixel 7 Pro is not typically very affordable, but for the... umpteenth time in recent months, you can save a cool $200 without meeting any special conditions.
The same goes for the latest and greatest ever deal on the OnePlus 10T charging champion, which doesn't require upfront carrier activation (for a change), as well as Motorola's renewed Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta bundle offer and Amazon's unbeatable Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger discount for everyone (rather than just Prime members).
Check out these two wicked tablet promotions!
What could possibly be better than a mighty Windows 11 computing machine with Intel Core i7 inside, loads of memory, and a speedy solid-state drive at a massive $400 discount? That's actually not a rhetorical question, as we're legitimately wondering if you can find a better (or at least similar) tablet to this cheaper-than-ever Surface Pro 9 model at a comparable price anywhere in the US today.
Of course, not everyone will find the prospect of spending $1,200 on a slate with no bundled keyboard particularly compelling, but that's what Android tablets like Google's relatively affordable new 11-incher are for, delivering just enough power and versatility to capture the attention of bargain hunters out there at a renewed discount in a single color option.
How about a deeply discounted smartwatch?
We've obviously had better weeks in terms of the number and diversity of wearable devices on offer at retailers like Amazon, but unless you're a super-hardcore Apple fan, the Galaxy Watch 5 (with LTE) and Garmin Venu 2 Plus (with a speaker, microphone, and ECG) should deliver everything you need at a palatable price.
Garmin's top Apple Watch Series 8 alternative for the masses can even do both Android and iOS connectivity, while the non-Pro Galaxy Watch 5 lacks both a rotating bezel and ultra-premium titanium construction, nonetheless offering excellent value for your money as far as both lifestyle features and health capabilities are concerned.
Lots of cheap earbuds for lots of different needs
Have you ever felt like all of the top wireless earbuds out there are... kind of similar? That's not exactly true for the four discounted options above, which include one decidedly unconventional model primarily focused on helping you sleep better, one ultra-affordable Google-made product with a very robust feature set, probably the cheapest noise-cancelling buds available today from a trusted (sub) brand, and a slightly costlier contender with top-notch active noise cancellation technology and a fitness-friendly design.
Depending on your personal preferences and budget, it should be pretty easy to choose which of these products fits you best. And if it's not, just go with whatever looks cooler at a first glance.
And these are your top smart speaker deals of the week
The global smart home king is at it again, selling not one and not two but three uber-popular members of the Alexa-powered Echo family at special prices with no Prime subscription required. The Echo, Echo Show 8, and Echo Studio each have their very own target audience and key purpose, which means that it should be relatively easy to pick from these excellent options as well.
