Weekly deals roundup: Get your hot new discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Pixel 7, and many more

Whether you're getting ready for the start of a new school year or simply want to end your summer on a high note with one last mobile tech purchase at the lowest possible price, we've got you covered today with our latest roundup of the greatest week-closing deals from across the web.





We're not going to claim this is also our greatest ever weekly collection of bargains and steals across categories as diverse as smartphones, tablets, wearables, headphones, and smart home devices. But given that Prime Day is long behind us and Black Friday still several months down the line, you're certainly looking at a robust and impressively lengthy list of deeply discounted gadgets here that starts with...

The 3 best deals available right now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Instant $100 Discount or $150 Amazon Gift Card Included $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,355mAh Battery with 20W Wired and 20W Wireless Charging Capabilities, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Cameras, 10.8MP Selfie Shooter, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Aluminum Frame, Multiple Colors $150 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included $80 off (10%) Gift $719 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola









Z Flip 5 buyers can currently choose between an outright $100 discount and $150 Amazon gift card, which arguably beats the e-commerce giant's recently concluded Incredibly enough, the "regular" 6.3-inch Pixel 7 is about as cheap as the smaller and humbler Pixel 7a after a substantial $150 markdown in an unlocked variant, whilebuyers can currently choose between an outright $100 discount and $150 Amazon gift card, which arguably beats the e-commerce giant's recently concluded pre-order offer on the same foldable device.





Then you have Motorola's simply mind-boggling Edge+ (2023) promo kicked off earlier this week , which not only lowers the already reasonable price of that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse with 512GB storage to 720 bucks, also throwing in a nice gift separately worth a whopping $300 and rarely knocked down under $250 on its own.

Other sweet smartphone offers to consider

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $100 Instant Discount or $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $100 off (6%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Hazel and Snow Color Options $200 off (22%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Capabilities, Moonstone Black Color, No Carrier Activation Required $250 off (36%) $449 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Viva Magenta Color, Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds Included $400 off (50%) $399 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





So you think you can afford the best foldable phone in the world right now? Then why not get it at a small but notable $100 discount with no strings attached or alongside an always handy $200 Amazon gift card at its full retail price?





Galaxy Z Fold 5 Somewhat similar to the exceptionally well-reviewed, Google's premium Pixel 7 Pro is not typically very affordable, but for the... umpteenth time in recent months, you can save a cool $200 without meeting any special conditions.





Check out these two wicked tablet promotions!

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite and Sapphire Color Options, Device Only (Latest Model) $400 off (25%) $1199 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Charging Speaker Dock Included, Rose/Porcelain Color Only $60 off (12%) Buy at Amazon





What could possibly be better than a mighty Windows 11 computing machine with Intel Core i7 inside, loads of memory, and a speedy solid-state drive at a massive $400 discount? That's actually not a rhetorical question, as we're legitimately wondering if you can find a better (or at least similar) tablet to this cheaper-than-ever Surface Pro 9 model at a comparable price anywhere in the US today.





Of course, not everyone will find the prospect of spending $1,200 on a slate with no bundled keyboard particularly compelling, but that's what Android tablets like Google's relatively affordable new 11-incher are for, delivering just enough power and versatility to capture the attention of bargain hunters out there at a renewed discount in a single color option.

How about a deeply discounted smartwatch?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Skin Temperature Tracking, Gray Color Only $81 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 43mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Band, Two Color Combinations, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, 1.3-Inch OLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 9 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, ECG Monitor, Android and iOS Compatibility $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





We've obviously had better weeks in terms of the number and diversity of wearable devices on offer at retailers like Amazon, but unless you're a super-hardcore Apple fan, the Galaxy Watch 5 (with LTE) and Garmin Venu 2 Plus (with a speaker, microphone, and ECG) should deliver everything you need at a palatable price.





Garmin's Garmin's top Apple Watch Series 8 alternative for the masses can even do both Android and iOS connectivity, while the non-Pro Galaxy Watch 5 lacks both a rotating bezel and ultra-premium titanium construction, nonetheless offering excellent value for your money as far as both lifestyle features and health capabilities are concerned.

Lots of cheap earbuds for lots of different needs

Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds with Custom-Designed 12mm Dynamic Speaker Drivers, Flush-to-ear Design, Adaptive Sound, Beamforming Microphones, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Personalized Active Noise Cancellation, HearID Technology, Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, 3D Surround Sound, Fusion Comfort, Multipoint Connection, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 32 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, IPX4 Water Resistance, Multiple Color Options $85 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 Bluetooth Sleep Earbuds with 4-Point Noise Masking System, Smart Volume Control, Bluetooth 5.2, Dynamic Drivers, Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life, 40 Hours of Extra Endurance Time with Charging Case, White Color $30 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, Adjustable HearThrough, ShakeGrip Technology for the Ultimate Active Fit, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Bundled Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $70 off (39%) Buy at Amazon





and a fitness-friendly design. Have you ever felt like all of the top wireless earbuds out there are... kind of similar? That's not exactly true for the four discounted options above, which include one decidedly unconventional model primarily focused on helping you sleep better, one ultra-affordable Google-made product with a very robust feature set, probably the cheapest noise-cancelling buds available today from a trusted (sub) brand, and a slightly costlier contender with top-notch active noise cancellation technologya fitness-friendly design.





Depending on your personal preferences and budget, it should be pretty easy to choose which of these products fits you best. And if it's not, just go with whatever looks cooler at a first glance.

And these are your top smart speaker deals of the week

Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Assistance, 2020 Release, Dolby Audio Technology, 3-Inch Woofer and Dual Front-Firing 0.8-Inch Tweeters, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub Functionality, Multiple Color Options $35 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa Voice Assistance, 2021 Release, 13MP Camera with Auto-Framing Technology, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Stereo Speakers with Passive Bass Radiator, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options $55 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality, Charcoal and Glacier Colors $40 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





The global smart home king is at it again, selling not one and not two but three uber-popular members of the Alexa-powered Echo family at special prices with no Prime subscription required. The Echo, Echo Show 8, and Echo Studio each have their very own target audience and key purpose, which means that it should be relatively easy to pick from these excellent options as well.