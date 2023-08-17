Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 5G hero is nicely discounted with no special conditions
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
How excited are you for the upcoming (and long overdue) Galaxy S23 FE? What if we were to tell you there's a very similar handset on the market already and you can get it for a fraction of the expected price of Samsung's next big Fan Edition thing?
Granted, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A54 mid-ranger is not quite as powerful as the S23 FE will probably be, but with a homebrewed Exynos 1380 processor and 6GB RAM under its hood, it absolutely warrants a look right now at a cool $100 below its $449.99 list price.
This is by no means an unprecedented Amazon discount, but unlike last week and a few weeks before that, you can get your sweet savings today without being a Prime subscriber or meeting any other special requirements.
The hot new no-strings-attached deal is good for both "Awesome Black" and "Awesome Violet" color options, beating what the likes of Best Buy and Samsung's own official US e-store can offer you at the time of this writing in terms of unlocked discounts sans any conditions or hoops to jump through.
With a design clearly inspired by the high-end Galaxy S23, the A54 needs to fend off an army of Motorola and OnePlus mid-range soldiers in the budget 5G category. That's definitely no easy mission, but Samsung's stellar software support, a hefty 5,000mAh battery, and a more than respectable triple rear-facing camera system combining 50, 12, and 5MP sensors undoubtedly help this thing put up one heck of a fight.
Unlike its flagship cousins, the Galaxy A54 5G also comes with a microSD card slot allowing you to easily expand its already generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, while that 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display might just be the perfect size for the vast majority of cash-strapped Android power users in love with smooth 120Hz content. Otherwise put, this is probably the best Samsung phone available right now for most people, and the Galaxy S23 FE is unlikely to change things when it finally arrives in stores this fall.
