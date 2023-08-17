Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 5G hero is nicely discounted with no special conditions

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 5G hero is nicely discounted with no special conditions
How excited are you for the upcoming (and long overdue) Galaxy S23 FE? What if we were to tell you there's a very similar handset on the market already and you can get it for a fraction of the expected price of Samsung's next big Fan Edition thing?

Granted, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A54 mid-ranger is not quite as powerful as the S23 FE will probably be, but with a homebrewed Exynos 1380 processor and 6GB RAM under its hood, it absolutely warrants a look right now at a cool $100 below its $449.99 list price.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

This is by no means an unprecedented Amazon discount, but unlike last week and a few weeks before that, you can get your sweet savings today without being a Prime subscriber or meeting any other special requirements.

The hot new no-strings-attached deal is good for both "Awesome Black" and "Awesome Violet" color options, beating what the likes of Best Buy and Samsung's own official US e-store can offer you at the time of this writing in terms of unlocked discounts sans any conditions or hoops to jump through.

With a design clearly inspired by the high-end Galaxy S23, the A54 needs to fend off an army of Motorola and OnePlus mid-range soldiers in the budget 5G category. That's definitely no easy mission, but Samsung's stellar software support, a hefty 5,000mAh battery, and a more than respectable triple rear-facing camera system combining 50, 12, and 5MP sensors undoubtedly help this thing put up one heck of a fight.

Get the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off!

For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 in trade-in credit!
$1120 off (58%) Trade-in Gift
$799 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Get a Z Flip 5 for up to $600 off with trade-in!

Trade in your old phone with Samsung and receive up to $600 off your Z Flip 5 as an instant trade-in credit.
$600 off (60%) Trade-in
$399 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Grab Z Flip 5 and get a $150 Amazon gift card; get Fold 5 and receive a $200 Amazon gift card

Purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 from Amazon and receive a complimentary $200 Amazon gift card with your Fold 5 or a $150 Amazon gift card with your Flip 5.
$200 off (9%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Unlike its flagship cousins, the Galaxy A54 5G also comes with a microSD card slot allowing you to easily expand its already generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, while that 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display might just be the perfect size for the vast majority of cash-strapped Android power users in love with smooth 120Hz content. Otherwise put, this is probably the best Samsung phone available right now for most people, and the Galaxy S23 FE is unlikely to change things when it finally arrives in stores this fall.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless