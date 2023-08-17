Best Buy has the OnePlus 10T charging champ on sale at record high discounts with no strings





Released about a year ago, this bad boy can be charged at higher speeds than practically all of its rivals for the overall title of best phone available stateside in 2023. We're talking state-of-the-art 125W support (at least in the US), and because this is a smartphone and not a power bank, its list of major strengths continues with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, large and smooth 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, and reasonably hefty 4,800mAh battery.

OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Capabilities, Moonstone Black Color, No Carrier Activation Required $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Capabilities, Moonstone Black Color, No Carrier Activation Required $250 off (36%) $449 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy





Granted, the 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system is not great by current flagship standards, but at a starting price of $399.99 right now, you'll probably excuse us if we won't hold the OnePlus 10T to the industry's highest 2023 standards.





Yes, that's how much Best Buy is charging at the time of this writing for an entry-level 128GB storage variant of the 10T after a cool $200 markdown, and unlike last week (or on a number of other occasions), you don't have to activate the device on a specific carrier upfront to score that discount.





The same goes for the even heftier and rarer 250 bucks you can now slash off the $699.99 list price of an unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G with 256 gigs of internal storage space and 16GB RAM, which also doesn't come with any strings attached or special requirements of any sort.





To our knowledge, these are in fact the highest discounts ever offered by a major US retailer such as Best Buy for the OnePlus 10T with no obligatory carrier activation or device trade-in, eclipsing what both the phone's own manufacturer and Amazon can currently hook you up with in terms of outright savings.





Amazon even appears to be running out of 10T inventory as we speak, which suggests the high-end Android handset could be discontinued soon, making these latest (and greatest) Best Buy promotions a possible race against the clock. Tick-tock, bargain hunters! Amazon even appears to be running out of 10T inventory as we speak, which suggests the high-end Android handset could be discontinued soon, making these latest (and greatest) Best Buy promotions a possible race against the clock. Tick-tock, bargain hunters!