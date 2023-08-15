Motorola throws a tempting deal on its hot new Edge+ (2023) with an incredible gift





As if that’s not enough, Motorola added the Gorilla Glass Victuss to protect the borderless display against accidental scratches. The backside features anti-glare glass that should feel smooth and silky. Moreover, the device sports a 50MP triple camera configuration. There's also a 60MP selfie shooter on front.



The premium build and beautiful display aside, this



Motorola kept going with incredible improvements over the OG model, packing quite a big 5,100mAh battery under this powerhouse’s hood. According to the company, the battery can last about 40 hours on a single charge. Fueling the battery comes at lighting speeds, too! The smartphone supports 68W TurboPower wired charging, allowing you to charge it in just nine minutes.



As for the gift, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II feature the company's most advanced ANC technology to date, Quiet Mode, hi-fi audio, IPX4 rating, Bluetooth 5.3, and up to six hours of playtime on a single charge that extends to 24 hours with the charging case. They boast such incredible specs and extras that they earned a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds

Motorola presently offers up to 25% off on different Moto Care plans. So, in case you need additional accidental damage protection on your brand-new device, you might find the chance to save on protection plans appealing.We have to spill our soul here and say you get quite an incredible device for just under $800. For starters, the pOLED display is more than impressive with its 6.67 inches and its stunningly fast 165Hz refresh rate.