Motorola throws a tempting deal on its hot new Edge+ (2023) with an incredible gift

As you probably know, Motorola released several phones this year. One of the most impressive of those is none other than the Edge+ (2023). Incidentally, Motorola has thrown a fantastic deal, allowing you to get the incredible Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as a gift with your phone purchase.

There’s no denying that the smartphone comes at its standard price tag of $799 at the merchant. But considering the $299 gift, we’d say the deal is quite impressive. And if you don’t need a great pair of earbuds right now, you can still take advantage of a bargain price on the phone at Amazon. The device is currently available at $100 off at the retailer.

Snatch the Edge+ (2023) with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as a gift

The stunning Edge+ (2023) is now available with a top-notch $299-worth gift at the Motorola store. The phone packs a punch, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It has a triple camera configuration with a 50MP main sensor and a big battery with TurboPower charging. Get it now alongside the amazing Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as a gift!
Save $100 on the Motorola Edge+ (2023) at Amazon

If you don't need a great pair of earbuds right now, perhaps you'd appreciate the chance to get Motorola's flagship phone at a lower price. The good news is that Amazon now sells the device at $100 off its price tag. Trade-ins are allowed.
Motorola presently offers up to 25% off on different Moto Care plans. So, in case you need additional accidental damage protection on your brand-new device, you might find the chance to save on protection plans appealing.

We have to spill our soul here and say you get quite an incredible device for just under $800. For starters, the pOLED display is more than impressive with its 6.67 inches and its stunningly fast 165Hz refresh rate. 

As if that’s not enough, Motorola added the Gorilla Glass Victuss to protect the borderless display against accidental scratches. The backside features anti-glare glass that should feel smooth and silky. Moreover, the device sports a 50MP triple camera configuration. There's also a 60MP selfie shooter on front. 

The premium build and beautiful display aside, this Android phone also features Dolby Atmos speakers to make watching videos much more enjoyable. You can expect the device to work like a horse, powered by the exceptional Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and aided by 8GB RAM on deck. In comparison, last year’s Motorola Edge+ comes with a not-so-impressive MediaTek processor.

Motorola kept going with incredible improvements over the OG model, packing quite a big 5,100mAh battery under this powerhouse’s hood. According to the company, the battery can last about 40 hours on a single charge. Fueling the battery comes at lighting speeds, too! The smartphone supports 68W TurboPower wired charging, allowing you to charge it in just nine minutes.

As for the gift, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II feature the company’s most advanced ANC technology to date, Quiet Mode, hi-fi audio, IPX4 rating, Bluetooth 5.3, and up to six hours of playtime on a single charge that extends to 24 hours with the charging case. They boast such incredible specs and extras that they earned a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds.

