Weekly deals roundup: Time to save big on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and more

They say one swallow does not a spring make, but the right deal on the right device at the right time can certainly help put a big smile on your face as spring commences. Did we get too poetic on you too early into this article? Then allow us to shift to a more pragmatic tone before we lose your interest to let you know that the greatest discounts on some of the best gadgets in the US can be found in the following lines.





We've got phones, both of the high-end and low-end variety (and everything in between), as well as big and... bigger tablets, cheaper-than-ever smartwatches, and last but certainly not least, trendy wireless earbuds available at massive discounts. Here we go:

Check out the top 3 deals of the week

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $150 off (12%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Gift Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black $250 off (56%) $199 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy





seemed unbeatable until Amazon improved the 12R's value equation with a nice gift worth a cool 100 bucks. This section of our latest weekly deals roundup could have consisted entirely of Samsung devices were it not for Amazon's unprecedented OnePlus 12R promotion . That's not necessarily the most exciting Android phone right now, lacking a few of the cutting-edge specs of the "regular" OnePlus 12 , but its price is simply unbeatable. Scratch that, itunbeatable until Amazon improved the 12R's value equation with a nice gift worth a cool 100 bucks.





Still, that budget-friendly high-ender can't eclipse the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra , especially when Samsung's super-flagship is sold at a hefty (and unprecedented) discount with no strings attached. The brand's hardcore fans will also be delighted to see the decidedly premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro fetch a lower-than-ever price for an undoubtedly limited time only.





Despite its advanced age, the titanium-made battery life champion with Wear OS feels like a considerably smarter buy than the newer and only slightly improved Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic today.

These additional smartphone offers are the bomb!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Phantom Black $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 1000 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Android 14, Black Color $35 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Cosmic Black Color, Stylus Included $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





S24 Plus, Don't worry, we (obviously) don't mean that literally, as there's no reason to think that the Galaxy S24 Z Flip 5 , S23, or A25 could repeat the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco of 2016. Instead, all these new (or relatively new) Samsung handsets aim to metaphorically blow your mind with some very substantial Amazon discounts you can only top if you're willing to jump through various hoops on the company's website or at carriers.





Recommended Stories The The S24 and S24+ deals in particular seem quite compelling... for folks who can't afford the S24 Ultra, although the same can probably be said about the latest Motorola Razr+ and Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) promotions as well. Those may look like nothing special at first glance, but if you compare the two deeply discounted Motos with their direct rivals, you're likely to find that their bang for buck is essentially unmatched.

Don't sleep on the week's top tablet deals either!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $80 off (18%) $369 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, OnePlus Stylo Included $80 off (17%) Gift $399 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Five Color Options $150 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy









What more could you possibly want from a tablet promotion? Well, how about an even cheaper 10.9-incher from Samsung with a built-in S Pen? Or perhaps you'd rather get a first-of-a-kind OnePlus Pad with a decidedly unique aspect ratio, undeniably gorgeous screen, and a stylus of its own included at a massively reduced total price?





Finally, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus might just be the cherry on top of this collection of (jumbo-sized) bargains with the largest screen of them all, largest battery, and an objectively great discount.

Other smartwatch steals to consider

OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $80 off (20%) $319 $399 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Silver Milanese Loop $300 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





If you're an Android user who doesn't want to pick up the ultra-affordable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro right now for some reason, the hot new If you're an Android user who doesn't want to pick up the ultra-affordable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro right now for some reason, the hot new OnePlus Watch 2 can be yours at a special price too... as long as you happen to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.





The Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9, meanwhile, are naturally designed with a different audience in mind, and despite one of the two obviously being newer and better than the other, both models feel like equally smart buys at the moment. That's because the older generation is available at a much higher discount with a more premium stainless steel construction than the entry-level aluminum-made Apple Watch Series 9





Which one do we ultimately recommend? That's clearly for you to decide depending on how much you care about the superior long-term durability of the stainless steel model and the handy double tap gesture and obviously better long-term software support of the aluminum Series 9.

Let's wrap things up with some nice and cheap wireless earbuds!

JBL Vibe 200 True Wireless Earbuds with JBL Deep Bass Sound Technology, 8mm Drivers, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 20 Hours of Total Battery Life with Case, Speed Charge, Black Color $20 off (40%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earbuds with JBL Pure Bass Sound Technology, Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Ambient, 10mm Drivers, IPX4 Water Resistance, Four Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 40 Hours of Total Battery Life with Case, Speed Charge, Three Color Options $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Three Color Options $40 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, ladies and gents, we're afraid there are no AirPods or Galaxy Buds on our list today. But that's only because we're extremely confident that the Apple-made Beats Fit Pro and the two JBL options that are featured on the latest weekly deals roundup can successfully replace the world's top-selling earbuds.



