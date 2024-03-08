Weekly deals roundup: Time to save big on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and more

Up Next:
They say one swallow does not a spring make, but the right deal on the right device at the right time can certainly help put a big smile on your face as spring commences. Did we get too poetic on you too early into this article? Then allow us to shift to a more pragmatic tone before we lose your interest to let you know that the greatest discounts on some of the best gadgets in the US can be found in the following lines.
We've got phones, both of the high-end and low-end variety (and everything in between), as well as big and... bigger tablets, cheaper-than-ever smartwatches, and last but certainly not least, trendy wireless earbuds available at massive discounts. Here we go:
Check out the top 3 deals of the week
This section of our latest weekly deals roundup could have consisted entirely of Samsung devices were it not for Amazon's unprecedented OnePlus 12R promotion. That's not necessarily the most exciting Android phone right now, lacking a few of the cutting-edge specs of the "regular" OnePlus 12, but its price is simply unbeatable. Scratch that, it seemed unbeatable until Amazon improved the 12R's value equation with a nice gift worth a cool 100 bucks.
Still, that budget-friendly high-ender can't eclipse the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra, especially when Samsung's super-flagship is sold at a hefty (and unprecedented) discount with no strings attached. The brand's hardcore fans will also be delighted to see the decidedly premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro fetch a lower-than-ever price for an undoubtedly limited time only.
Despite its advanced age, the titanium-made battery life champion with Wear OS feels like a considerably smarter buy than the newer and only slightly improved Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic today.
These additional smartphone offers are the bomb!
Don't worry, we (obviously) don't mean that literally, as there's no reason to think that the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, Z Flip 5, S23, or A25 could repeat the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco of 2016. Instead, all these new (or relatively new) Samsung handsets aim to metaphorically blow your mind with some very substantial Amazon discounts you can only top if you're willing to jump through various hoops on the company's website or at carriers.
The S24 and S24+ deals in particular seem quite compelling... for folks who can't afford the S24 Ultra, although the same can probably be said about the latest Motorola Razr+ and Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) promotions as well. Those may look like nothing special at first glance, but if you compare the two deeply discounted Motos with their direct rivals, you're likely to find that their bang for buck is essentially unmatched.
Don't sleep on the week's top tablet deals either!
Yes, the 2022-released iPad Air has been sold at this very same discount before. And that's actually happened extremely recently. But this is still one of the best tablets in the world, available at a price no one's ever been able to beat, and if you hurry, you can even choose whatever color fits your personal style best.
What more could you possibly want from a tablet promotion? Well, how about an even cheaper 10.9-incher from Samsung with a built-in S Pen? Or perhaps you'd rather get a first-of-a-kind OnePlus Pad with a decidedly unique aspect ratio, undeniably gorgeous screen, and a stylus of its own included at a massively reduced total price?
Finally, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus might just be the cherry on top of this collection of (jumbo-sized) bargains with the largest screen of them all, largest battery, and an objectively great discount.
Other smartwatch steals to consider
If you're an Android user who doesn't want to pick up the ultra-affordable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro right now for some reason, the hot new OnePlus Watch 2 can be yours at a special price too... as long as you happen to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.
The Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9, meanwhile, are naturally designed with a different audience in mind, and despite one of the two obviously being newer and better than the other, both models feel like equally smart buys at the moment. That's because the older generation is available at a much higher discount with a more premium stainless steel construction than the entry-level aluminum-made Apple Watch Series 9.
Which one do we ultimately recommend? That's clearly for you to decide depending on how much you care about the superior long-term durability of the stainless steel model and the handy double tap gesture and obviously better long-term software support of the aluminum Series 9.
Let's wrap things up with some nice and cheap wireless earbuds!
Yes, ladies and gents, we're afraid there are no AirPods or Galaxy Buds on our list today. But that's only because we're extremely confident that the Apple-made Beats Fit Pro and the two JBL options that are featured on the latest weekly deals roundup can successfully replace the world's top-selling earbuds.
The coolest thing about these three products is probably that they all support both iPhones and Android handsets, providing you with greater flexibility than the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 3. That's in addition to top-shelf sound, stellar battery life, comfortable designs, and in two out of three cases, premium active noise cancellation. And all at very reasonable prices, at least for the time being. Pretty dreamy stuff, eh?
