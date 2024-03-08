Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Weekly deals roundup: Time to save big on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and more

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Weekly deals roundup: Time to save big on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and more
They say one swallow does not a spring make, but the right deal on the right device at the right time can certainly help put a big smile on your face as spring commences. Did we get too poetic on you too early into this article? Then allow us to shift to a more pragmatic tone before we lose your interest to let you know that the greatest discounts on some of the best gadgets in the US can be found in the following lines.

We've got phones, both of the high-end and low-end variety (and everything in between), as well as big and... bigger tablets, cheaper-than-ever smartwatches, and last but certainly not least, trendy wireless earbuds available at massive discounts. Here we go:

Check out the top 3 deals of the week

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Gift
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black
$250 off (56%)
$199 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

This section of our latest weekly deals roundup could have consisted entirely of Samsung devices were it not for Amazon's unprecedented OnePlus 12R promotion. That's not necessarily the most exciting Android phone right now, lacking a few of the cutting-edge specs of the "regular" OnePlus 12, but its price is simply unbeatable. Scratch that, it seemed unbeatable until Amazon improved the 12R's value equation with a nice gift worth a cool 100 bucks.

Still, that budget-friendly high-ender can't eclipse the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra, especially when Samsung's super-flagship is sold at a hefty (and unprecedented) discount with no strings attached. The brand's hardcore fans will also be delighted to see the decidedly premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro fetch a lower-than-ever price for an undoubtedly limited time only.

Despite its advanced age, the titanium-made battery life champion with Wear OS feels like a considerably smarter buy than the newer and only slightly improved Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic today.

These additional smartphone offers are the bomb!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities
$300 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Phantom Black
$100 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A25

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 1000 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Android 14, Black Color
$35 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Cosmic Black Color, Stylus Included
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Don't worry, we (obviously) don't mean that literally, as there's no reason to think that the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, Z Flip 5, S23, or A25 could repeat the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco of 2016. Instead, all these new (or relatively new) Samsung handsets aim to metaphorically blow your mind with some very substantial Amazon discounts you can only top if you're willing to jump through various hoops on the company's website or at carriers.

Recommended Stories

The S24 and S24+ deals in particular seem quite compelling... for folks who can't afford the S24 Ultra, although the same can probably be said about the latest Motorola Razr+ and Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) promotions as well. Those may look like nothing special at first glance, but if you compare the two deeply discounted Motos with their direct rivals, you're likely to find that their bang for buck is essentially unmatched.

Don't sleep on the week's top tablet deals either!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included
$80 off (18%)
$369 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus Pad

128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, OnePlus Stylo Included
$80 off (17%) Gift
$399 99
$479 99
Buy at OnePlus

Apple iPad Air (2022)

5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Five Color Options
$150 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included
$100 off (17%)
$499 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Yes, the 2022-released iPad Air has been sold at this very same discount before. And that's actually happened extremely recently. But this is still one of the best tablets in the world, available at a price no one's ever been able to beat, and if you hurry, you can even choose whatever color fits your personal style best.

What more could you possibly want from a tablet promotion? Well, how about an even cheaper 10.9-incher from Samsung with a built-in S Pen? Or perhaps you'd rather get a first-of-a-kind OnePlus Pad with a decidedly unique aspect ratio, undeniably gorgeous screen, and a stylus of its own included at a massively reduced total price? 

Finally, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus might just be the cherry on top of this collection of (jumbo-sized) bargains with the largest screen of them all, largest battery, and an objectively great discount.

Other smartwatch steals to consider

OnePlus Watch 2

Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$80 off (20%)
$319
$399
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Silver Milanese Loop
$300 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

If you're an Android user who doesn't want to pick up the ultra-affordable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro right now for some reason, the hot new OnePlus Watch 2 can be yours at a special price too... as long as you happen to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. 

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9, meanwhile, are naturally designed with a different audience in mind, and despite one of the two obviously being newer and better than the other, both models feel like equally smart buys at the moment. That's because the older generation is available at a much higher discount with a more premium stainless steel construction than the entry-level aluminum-made Apple Watch Series 9

Which one do we ultimately recommend? That's clearly for you to decide depending on how much you care about the superior long-term durability of the stainless steel model and the handy double tap gesture and obviously better long-term software support of the aluminum Series 9.

Let's wrap things up with some nice and cheap wireless earbuds!

JBL Vibe 200

True Wireless Earbuds with JBL Deep Bass Sound Technology, 8mm Drivers, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 20 Hours of Total Battery Life with Case, Speed Charge, Black Color
$20 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune 230NC

True Wireless Earbuds with JBL Pure Bass Sound Technology, Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Ambient, 10mm Drivers, IPX4 Water Resistance, Four Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 40 Hours of Total Battery Life with Case, Speed Charge, Three Color Options
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Three Color Options
$40 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Yes, ladies and gents, we're afraid there are no AirPods or Galaxy Buds on our list today. But that's only because we're extremely confident that the Apple-made Beats Fit Pro and the two JBL options that are featured on the latest weekly deals roundup can successfully replace the world's top-selling earbuds.

The coolest thing about these three products is probably that they all support both iPhones and Android handsets, providing you with greater flexibility than the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 3. That's in addition to top-shelf sound, stellar battery life, comfortable designs, and in two out of three cases, premium active noise cancellation. And all at very reasonable prices, at least for the time being. Pretty dreamy stuff, eh?

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless