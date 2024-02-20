Elevate your tech game with the iPad Air (2022), now $150 off at Amazon
Do you want a new Apple tablet? Well, if you don’t mind spending the extra dough, why not get yourself a 5th Gen iPad Air? This puppy is usually rather pricey, but the good news is that you can now get it at 25% off on Amazon.
That’s right, the several different paintjobs of this amazing all-rounder with 64GB of built-in storage are now available at $150 off at the world’s largest online retailer. While this isn’t an unprecedented discount, as many of you probably know, Apple’s products don’t get such tempting discounts every other day. Such generous price cuts on Apple’s tablets rarely remain live for too long, so don’t delay and take action today.
The Apple tablet features a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display to cater to your visual preferences, while advanced Touch ID helps protect your vital information. Powered by an M1 processor, this slate offers serious performance in a compact and slim design.
This iPad Pro alternative with a bearable price tag also has great cameras for video chatting and work meetings from your home office, plus dual speakers. The slate supports the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard, but keep in mind that you’ll need to spend the extra dough, for neither of these accessories comes in the box.
There’s no need to bend the truth here: the iPad Air 5 isn’t exactly cheap, even with the $150 price cut. Still, given its advanced features, stellar performance, and good display, we believe it’s definitely worth it.
While it’s definitely not as powerful as an iPad Pro (but not as expensive, either), the 5th Gen iPad Air has everything the average iOS user would need. It’s so good that it earned a spot among the best tablets on the market, so you should be more than happy to add it to your tech collection.
Interacting with this device is a breeze and an enjoyable one at that. Whether you plan on using it for games, entertainment, or work, this puppy gives you a buttery-smooth performance with no annoying stutters.
